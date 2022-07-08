The Women’s Sports Collection: Increasing awareness for female athletes

The BYU-Idaho Communication Department hosted their Senior Showcase on June 23 in the BYU-Idaho Center. Dozens of seniors studying communication stood on display and presented their semester-long projects.

Krysyan Edler, a senior featured in the showcase, presented a project titled “The Women’s Sports Collection.” This blog celebrates women in the world of sports.

It currently highlights three notable female athletes and broadcasters: Joey Benson, a collegiate beach volleyball player for Boise State University; Jamie Council, a kicker for the arena football team, Tri-City Rush; and Cindy Brunson, a former employee at ESPN, the host of Sports Center and the play-by-play announcer for the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.

“I really wanted it to be a portfolio piece that I could be proud of,” Edler said. “I wanted to create features that would change people’s minds about women’s sports — help them realize how interesting they can be. It’s something I’ve been interested in since like 2011; I’ve been a big women’s sports fan.”

Edler discusses the exact moment she became a women’s sports fan on her website. Edler said it began while watching the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup — more specifically, the game featuring the United States against Japan. At that moment, a spark ignited.

Edler remains a big fan of women’s sports and hopes to someday have a career doing what she loves.

“My dream job would be to be a sports journalist,” Edler said. “I would love if I got to cover women’s sports. Barely anybody covers that right now, but it’s gaining momentum and I think it’ll take off. If I don’t get to focus on women’s sports for my career, I definitely want to do this as a hobby and continue the blog.”