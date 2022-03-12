Thinking outside the socks

Students in the Integrated Business Core program at BYU-Idaho sell a plethora of items on campus. Splash Socks is one of many examples.

Splash Socks specializes in tie-dyed Nike socks available in a wide variety of colors. The booth is currently located in the John W. Hart building.

The socks, which are available in long and crew-cut styles, cost $11.99 per pair. The store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Customers can also purchase Splash Socks online. Shipping and bulk orders are available through the website.

The company has utilized various methods to promote their product. A “Super Smash Bros.” tournament took place at their booth earlier in the semester where the champion received a free pair of socks. Next, they had a mini basketball hoop that people passing by could take three shots at for a chance at a discount on a pair of socks.

Splash Socks plans to host a basketball tournament for a chance to win tickets to a Utah Jazz game. The tournament will be three-on-three. Each participant must buy a pair of socks to enter.

“We add noise through color into your lifestyle,” said Tyler Houssian, one of the owners of Splash Socks.

The IBC program “is designed to help you develop essential skills and attributes needed in the workforce,” according to the course description.