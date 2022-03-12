Home Campus Thinking outside the socks
Campus

Thinking outside the socks

By Brogan Houston
0
99
Splash will be located in the Hart building throughout the month of March. Photo credit: Kaitlyn Davis

Students in the Integrated Business Core program at BYU-Idaho sell a plethora of items on campus. Splash Socks is one of many examples.

Splash Socks specializes in tie-dyed Nike socks available in a wide variety of colors. The booth is currently located in the John W. Hart building.

The socks, which are available in long and crew-cut styles, cost $11.99 per pair. The store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Customers can also purchase Splash Socks online. Shipping and bulk orders are available through the website.

Splash's socks are comfortable and stylish.
Splash's socks are comfortable and stylish. Photo credit: Kaitlyn Davis

The company has utilized various methods to promote their product. A “Super Smash Bros.” tournament took place at their booth earlier in the semester where the champion received a free pair of socks. Next, they had a mini basketball hoop that people passing by could take three shots at for a chance at a discount on a pair of socks.

Splash Socks plans to host a basketball tournament for a chance to win tickets to a Utah Jazz game. The tournament will be three-on-three. Each participant must buy a pair of socks to enter.

“We add noise through color into your lifestyle,” said Tyler Houssian, one of the owners of Splash Socks.

The IBC program “is designed to help you develop essential skills and attributes needed in the workforce,” according to the course description.

Previous articleStudents utilize free counseling resources at BYU-Idaho
Brogan Houston
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Students utilize free counseling resources at BYU-Idaho

Natalie Rice - 0
BYU-I students take advantage of the online TAO program for personalized counseling and therapy online through the university.
Read more
Campus

Popcorn and pretzels available at the Thomas E. Rick’s Building

Natalie Rice - 0
IBC students kickstarted their semester with a business startup selling popcorn and soft pretzels on campus.
Read more
Campus

Interdisciplinary studies: The major every student should know about

Tessa Bagley - 0
The interdisciplinary studies degree gives students the opportunity to showcase their abilities and skills by hand-picking a major that is unique to them.
Read more

Most Popular

Thinking outside the socks

Campus Brogan Houston - 0
BYU-I students are learning how to operate a business by selling on campus and online. Splash Socks is one of those companies.
Read more

Students utilize free counseling resources at BYU-Idaho

Campus Natalie Rice - 0
BYU-I students take advantage of the online TAO program for personalized counseling and therapy online through the university.
Read more

Popcorn and pretzels available at the Thomas E. Rick’s Building

Campus Natalie Rice - 0
IBC students kickstarted their semester with a business startup selling popcorn and soft pretzels on campus.
Read more

Interdisciplinary studies: The major every student should know about

Campus Tessa Bagley - 0
The interdisciplinary studies degree gives students the opportunity to showcase their abilities and skills by hand-picking a major that is unique to them.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Thinking outside the socks

    Campus Brogan Houston - 0
    BYU-I students are learning how to operate a business by selling on campus and online. Splash Socks is one of those companies.
    Read more

    Students utilize free counseling resources at BYU-Idaho

    Campus Natalie Rice - 0
    BYU-I students take advantage of the online TAO program for personalized counseling and therapy online through the university.
    Read more

    Popcorn and pretzels available at the Thomas E. Rick’s Building

    Campus Natalie Rice - 0
    IBC students kickstarted their semester with a business startup selling popcorn and soft pretzels on campus.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Thinking outside the socks

    Campus Brogan Houston - 0
    BYU-I students are learning how to operate a business by selling on campus and online. Splash Socks is one of those companies.
    Read more

    Students utilize free counseling resources at BYU-Idaho

    Campus Natalie Rice - 0
    BYU-I students take advantage of the online TAO program for personalized counseling and therapy online through the university.
    Read more

    Popcorn and pretzels available at the Thomas E. Rick’s Building

    Campus Natalie Rice - 0
    IBC students kickstarted their semester with a business startup selling popcorn and soft pretzels on campus.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv