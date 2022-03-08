This IBC company keeps it ‘coozie’

Every semester, the Integrated Business Core class gives students opportunities to learn the ins and outs of running a small business. This semester is no different.

Débora Costa, a senior studying business management, is taking the class this semester and currently works as the chief marketing officer for 208 Stitch.

“My favorite part of IBC is the chance I have to to have so much experience that I could not get any where else on how to run a small business,” Costa said. “This class helps me learn, and I would dare say it has taught me more than most of my classes. It’s like more than a semester combined into one.”

208 Stitch produces hand-stitched water bottle coozies featuring straps designed to hold headphones, cards, keys and chapstick.

According to their website, the company’s slogan is “Empowering people to take a step towards an adventurous lifestyle.” With their water bottle coozies, customers don’t need to worry about losing their miscellaneous items while at the gym, work or on adventures.

Not only does 208 Stitch create great products, they also have a great company culture.

“I know it sounds so cheesy, but we’re seriously just like a big family,” said Bri Ostler, a senior studying business marketing management. Like we all get along and we have a great time together and in our events that we put on … It’s just so much fun.”

Ostler is 208 Stitch’s current CEO and shared some of the company’s upcoming plans with Scroll. This Friday, they are launching a beanie. The new product will be hand-stitched just like their coozies and will feature an NFC chip that links to playlists, locations for adventures and other promotions.

On March 12, they’re hosting a dodgeball contest with Vivint. Those interested can sign up for the contest on 208 Stitch’s Instagram page, and can follow that page for any additional information.

208 Stitch is currently located on the first floor of the John W. Hart building, outside the entrance to the gym and is open from 5-6:30 p.m.. They are always moving and updating things, so following their Instagram will allow customers to stay updated.

You can buy their products at their booth or in the online shop.