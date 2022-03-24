Threads and flower beds: two new stores sharing one space

March 19 marked the grand opening of a new thrift store in Rexburg named Daisy Links. Owned and operated by Rexburg local, Rosie Kong, this thrift store started as an online-only business. After grabbing local attention and exposure, they have opened up a shared storefront with another new business named AA Planthouse.

Alex Owens and Alexys Owens are the owners of AA Planthouse. They gained a love for plants through the pandemic and wanted to share that love with the community.

“We always wanted to have our own business but we were never sure what we wanted to sell,” Alex Owens said. “We saw the popularity and success that plant shops were having and decided to shoot for the moon with our new hobby.”

When AA Planthouse opened its storefront on Feb. 4, it grabbed the attention of Kong. After sparking a conversation with the owners, it was decided they would co-lease the retail space and work together to bring each other business.

Kong started thrifting with her mother at a young age. She always felt she had a natural talent for finding those hidden fashion gems. When she started working an unfulfilling job, she decided to change paths and use that talent to start her own online thrifting business.

“I was scared to try but honestly it was also very exciting,” Kong said. “The more I thought about it, the more excited I got about being able to do what I love.”

Alex Owens and Kong are both hoping that their store will be an aid to the community. They are planning to open up a portion of the store for other businesses to sell their products.

“We want to give other people the opportunity to follow their dreams like we were able to,” Kong said.

If you would like to follow these businesses’ progress, you can follow AA Planthouse on Instagram here and Daisy Links here.