Three steps can help prevent tragedies

College is a time of significant transition. Many students are living away from home for the first time and have less access to support from family and friends. Along with increased freedom and independence, students face greater stress from a variety of sources, such as increased academic demands, adjusting to a new environment and developing a new support system.

This new stress can lead students to have dark thoughts that are difficult to talk about. While many suffer in silence, others can look for ways to help with QPR training.

Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives.

The next training will be on Nov. 3 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Jacob Spori building room 035. There is an online training over zoom on Nov. 5 from 9-10 a.m. To sign up, click this link.

The QPR mission is to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training.

The QPR training lasts an hour and provides participants with a booklet to write down the things they learn. Participants become certified in suicide prevention for three years following course completion. QPR typically costs $29.95 per person but is offered for free to BYU-Idaho students.

“There are so many people out there struggling in quiet,” said Ellie Jones, a sophomore studying communication. “Most people who commit suicide don’t want to die, they just don’t want to be in pain anymore or don’t want to feel alone or like a burden. We need to make mental health’s stigma go away.”

For additional resources on suicide and crisis prevention:

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

Pathways Community Crisis Center of SW Idaho 208-489-8311

Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center 208-909-5177