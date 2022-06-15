Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

With the end of their college careers just in sight, nine BYU-Idaho seniors studying communication dedicated a portion of their evening to mentoring inquisitive students.

Here are three things you missed from the communication department’s senior panel that can apply to all majors.

1. What’s the best way to set yourself apart from others?

Ashlyn Clark, a panelist with an emphasis in public relations, said that LinkedIn is crucial for connection and job opportunities. Clark shared that LinkedIn is a place where you can easily show a collection of your portfolio with the ease of a social media platform.

It is important to make lasting relationships with your professors according to Deborah Owen, a participant with a visual communication emphasis. Owen explained that it is essential to put your differences aside so you can receive constructive critique.

When it comes to networking, Dalton Parkinson, who has a video production emphasis, encouraged students to give it a try, even if they do not feel confident. Parkinson explained that at the end of the day, someone may love what you can offer and even use it.

2. How do you get leadership or internship positions?

Martell Ackerman, whose emphasis is strategic organizational communication, elaborated on the concept of integrity, and encouraged the students to ask themselves, “What sets you apart? What value can you add?”

Owen added that if you are a leader when no one is looking, it is reflected in your work and connections. Whether it’s staying after classes to ask questions or doing the extra project, you need to find ways that set you apart.

The panelists collectively agreed that after graduation, people don’t care about the details of your degree — they just care that you got one. Although having a physical diploma is a reward in itself, there must be other factors that set you apart.

3. What are some last words of advice?

As conversations came to a close and the evening grew late, panelists left students with powerful words of advice. They shared three golden qualities that create success, clarifying that only two qualities are needed but all three are what will make you powerful.

First, be someone that produces quality work. When people get to the top of a company or leadership position, it is usually because of their work.

Second, be someone that is easy to work with. Other times, people will get to the top because of their charm and charisma.

Finally, be someone that manages time efficiently. This means being on time and staying after to get things done.