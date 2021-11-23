Home Campus Thrift Baby
Campus

Thrift Baby

By Amanda Groberg
0
102
Laura Jame's brand poster displayed at the Senior Showcase Photo credit: Amanda Groberg

For the past five months, Laura James, a senior studying communication with an emphasis in advertising, has built a vintage resale empire. She displayed just a portion of it at the Department of Communication Senior Showcase Nov. 18.

Visiting thrift stores three to five times a week, building her own professional photography lab out of poster-board, creating her own brand with a unique style, and shipping and packaging her items herself in recycled materials were all worth it.

“I really like taking people back,” James said. “If you’re doing something you love, it doesn’t feel like work.”

She sells on multiple venues including Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark and Mercari. Her bestsellers are her Disney items. She carries everything from books to toys to glassware to collectibles.

“My favorite thing to collect and sell are the books,” James said. “I can recognize them from when my father used to read them to me as a child. They’re also cheap, anywhere from 25 to 75 cents, and are the cheapest items to ship because they’re classified as educational material.”

James will sometimes collect Disney book series to sell them in collections. She loves the artwork and old cartoons.

Laura Jame's vintage Disney books displayed at the Senior Showcase
Laura Jame's vintage Disney books displayed at the Senior Showcase Photo credit: Amanda Groberg

But James doesn’t sell just vintage Disney items. In fact, this resale business started out as just vintage baby clothes.

“I think they’re really cute,” James said. “And other people do, too.”

James also sells vintage Pyrex dishes. These dishes tend to be mainly casserole dishes released in the ’80s. They are brightly colored and her most expensive items, selling anywhere from $30 to $40 a dish.

“When they sell, they sell,” James said. “There are a lot of collectors for the vintage Pyrex dishes, so when I find one at a decent price, I usually take it home with me to clean up and sell.”

If you are interested in purchasing something vintage, whether it be Disney, baby clothes or even a Pyrex dish, visit her Facebook marketplace, Etsy, Poshmark or Mercari shops. And if you find something you like, you too can get a brown-paper packaged vintage item.

Previous articleCome celebrate with A Campus Thanksgiving
Amanda Groberg
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Come celebrate with A Campus Thanksgiving

Kaitlyn Davis - 0
Staying in Rexburg for the Thanksgiving break? Take advantage of all the activities campus has to offer.
Read more
Campus

Fighting the stigma behind pornography addictions

Natalee Westover - 0
Help Addi fight the stigma and embrace awareness to bring security to those who are striving to change.
Read more
Campus

Devotional preview: ‘Sure Provisions’

Ellie Perkins - 0
In his devotional address, Shawn Andreasen will teach about overcoming trials by trusting in God.
Read more

Most Popular

Thrift Baby

Campus Amanda Groberg - 0
Laura James built a vintage resale brand for her Senior Showcase.
Read more

Come celebrate with A Campus Thanksgiving

Campus Kaitlyn Davis - 0
Staying in Rexburg for the Thanksgiving break? Take advantage of all the activities campus has to offer.
Read more

Fighting the stigma behind pornography addictions

Campus Natalee Westover - 0
Help Addi fight the stigma and embrace awareness to bring security to those who are striving to change.
Read more

The darkest season of all

Uncategorized Sabrina Benites - 0
What is the psychology behind seasonal affective disorder?
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Thrift Baby

    Campus Amanda Groberg - 0
    Laura James built a vintage resale brand for her Senior Showcase.
    Read more

    Come celebrate with A Campus Thanksgiving

    Campus Kaitlyn Davis - 0
    Staying in Rexburg for the Thanksgiving break? Take advantage of all the activities campus has to offer.
    Read more

    Fighting the stigma behind pornography addictions

    Campus Natalee Westover - 0
    Help Addi fight the stigma and embrace awareness to bring security to those who are striving to change.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Thrift Baby

    Campus Amanda Groberg - 0
    Laura James built a vintage resale brand for her Senior Showcase.
    Read more

    Come celebrate with A Campus Thanksgiving

    Campus Kaitlyn Davis - 0
    Staying in Rexburg for the Thanksgiving break? Take advantage of all the activities campus has to offer.
    Read more

    Fighting the stigma behind pornography addictions

    Campus Natalee Westover - 0
    Help Addi fight the stigma and embrace awareness to bring security to those who are striving to change.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv