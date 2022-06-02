Home Campus Time to prove your gaming skills
By Colin Dupuis
Photo from Unsplash by Aleks Dorohvich.

Student Support has taken the weekly video game nights and made them into a weekly video game tournament taking place every Thursday in The Crossroads at 7 p.m.

In past semesters, game nights only offered Mario Kart as a friendly competition between friends, but now Student Support has expanded the options.

“We have so many students on campus that enjoy Smash Brothers and Mario Kart, so we felt like this could be a great way to get more people involved in game night,” said Gracie Robertson, a Student Support employee. “We tried some video competitions last semester and found that people were very interested, so we have made it more consistent.

Players have the opportunity to compete in a game that is broadcast on the stage in the Manwaring Center. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

The game will alternate each week between Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart. Students will compete in a bracket, going head-to-head with another player.

The winner will receive a $5 coupon for The Crossroads. To guarantee a spot in the bracket, participants are encouraged to arrive early.

“I notice that there are lots of activities on campus that deal with sports or dance, so it’s nice to see campus being more inclusive with those of us that love playing games in a social way,” said Chance Herman, a freshman studying communication.

The winner of the on stage game is shown after the match is complete. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

If you have been looking for a way to show off your video game abilities, make friends or just have fun playing games, then join the next tournament. For more information about game night, visit the BYU-I Campus Life Events Instagram page.

