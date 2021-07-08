Home Campus To go or not to go — at least now there's an...
To go or not to go — at least now there’s an option

By Brooke May
For the first time since the pandemic began, seating for BYU-Idaho theater performances is open for all majors across campus. Previously, shows were open only to students pursuing a theater major or minor or who were currently enrolled in a theater class.

When BYU-I welcomed students in the fall of 2020 for hybrid online and in-person classes, the Theatre Department had to adjust their performances accordingly.

“I think the biggest (challenge) has been trying to work through the pandemic issues,” said Justin Bates, head of the Theatre Department.

The department adjusted through the use of radio shows and Zoom productions and then was able to open the theater for audience members in the winter of 2021. However, the department still had to manage COVID-19 guidelines.

Although the actual theater was open, capacity was limited. Seats had to be reserved ahead of time and the audience had to be socially distanced.

“These Shining Lives,” which ran from May 26 to June 5, was the first show since the pandemic began to be open for all students to attend.

Madison Stafford, a freshman studying public health, has been on campus since the summer of 2020 and was able to attend “These Shining Lives” in person, the first show she’s been able to see since coming to school.

“It was really cool to be able to see the show in person,” Stafford said. “I haven’t been able to go since COVID, and I used to go see shows all the time.”

Although seating became open campus-wide, the Theatre Department closely adhered to COVID-19 guidelines. The theater was limited to 50 audience members, masks were required and the audience was socially distanced. In order to see the performance, audience members had to reserve seats ahead of time, and everyone had to get their temperature checked before entering the theater.

Even the actors on stage followed the guidelines. The performers sported masks, and even within the scenes, they were socially distanced. None of the actors touched each other during the show.

Bates expressed some struggles with the social distancing guidelines and the challenges of working through them to put on a show.

“Socially distancing on the stage doesn’t allow the actors to be as intimate as we would like them to be,” Bates said.

However, despite the masks and the social distancing, the actors were still able to tell their stories on stage.

“It was cool because they followed COVID guidelines, but when I saw the show, I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, they’re socially distancing.’ I was just thinking, ‘This a good show,'” Stafford said.

According to the BYU-I Theatre Department Facebook page, the show may have been limited, but the seats were completely sold out.

The theater opening up provides hope that things are returning to normal and that hopefully, one day, the auditorium will return to full capacity.

Brooke May
