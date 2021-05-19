To vaccinate or not to vaccinate – that is the question

People have been told to quarantine, social distance and wear a mask for a whole year, all in the hope of a vaccine being created. The vaccines have now been created, and millions of Americans have received them, while others are opposed to them and are wary of their safety.

Here at BYU-Idaho, many students are anxious for campus life to get back to normal, and the campus has begun offering vaccines. Students have a variety of views on these vaccines.

“I think it’s great,” said Jeremy White, a sophomore studying psychology. “I have some pre-existing heart conditions, and a lot of people that I know with the same issues. I just thought there is no reason not to get it. It’s a vaccine; if people had refused the polio vaccine, we’d be a lot worst off as a society. Scientists literally worked non-stop for a year because it was a worldwide pandemic, so I trust our scientists.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some possible side effects from the vaccine, but that is normal. Some possible effects include the following: pain, redness, tiredness, headaches, chills, fever and nausea.

While White’s views of the vaccine are positive, there are some students who are cautious when it comes to the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 virus poses no real threat more than the flu for young healthy adults,” said Brady Haws, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies. “The real threat would come from an experimental vaccine that hasn’t been properly tested nor approved by the FDA. We still don’t know… long-term effects and if there are any effects on childbearing or fertility or any kind of other complications… so it’s kinda riskier to take the vaccine than not for a healthy adult.”

Some students receive a COVID-19 vaccine to protect their loved ones, especially those that are of older age and more susceptible to the virus.

“It’s pretty cool the fact the COVID-19 vaccine was formulated so quickly,” said Jane Oar, a sophomore studying software engineering. “I want to see my grandparents and know that I won’t have to quarantine before then.”

Many students take the vaccine because they don’t want to contract the virus, while others refuse due to possible unforeseen side effects.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management, “In late 2020 and early 2021, SHRM surveyed its members and found that 40% of employed Americans will likely not get the vaccine, with the most common reason being potential side effects.”

In the end, one must do the research and weigh the pros and cons and decide for oneself if they will be taking a COVID-19 vaccine.