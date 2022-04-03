Top 5 podcasts BYU-I students are vibing to

Podcasts combine the wordiness and depth of a good book, and the self-expression of your favorite music to jam to. Over 144 million Americans listen to podcasts as of 2021.

Here are the top five podcasts BYU-Idaho students listen to. This is from an informal poll conducted amongst students, and these were the top results.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

Topping 11 million listeners, the Joe Rogan Experience leaves many listeners wanting more with his unconventional and blunt style.

He hosts a large variety of guests, each with a unique and atypical background. The guests range from pro-athletes to comedians, veterans, conspiracy theorists, actors and academics. His podcast’s topics fluctuate as much as its guests.

He has connected to his audience with a “common man” approach to deciphering complex dilemmas.

The most notable guests on Joe Rogan’s podcast have been Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, Kanye West, a hip-hop star, Kevin Hart, an actor and Jordan Peterson, a psychologist, professor and free-speech activist.

Rogan values the diversity of thought and feeling over ideology. He can spend quality time and chat with extreme political characters or conventional characters, like Alex Jones and Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

The Joe Rogan Experience is definitely an “edgier” podcast for the students at BYU-I.

2. The Spot — Things to do in Rexy

Often students will say, “There is nothing to do in Rexburg.” The Spot gives helpful info about what is fun and wholesome to do in Rexburg.

They feature on-the-spot interviews with students and faculty, asking what they think are good ideas for school improvement.

They post weekly, offering good-natured advice on how to live one’s life to the fullest in Rexburg.

3. Crime Junkies

The Crime Junkies promises to give the fix of true crime, and they go through a variety of cases. The show is co-produced by Ashley and Brit.

Ashley is from the Midwest and has always had a fascination with crime. After receiving her degree from ASU and having a myriad of jobs, she turned back to her original passion, which evolved into producing the podcast.

Brit also grew up enjoying learning about crime. After serving in law enforcement and introducing Ashley to crime podcasts, she ended up co-producing the podcast with Brit.

Ashley and Brit are quick to say that they are not experts on crime. They say they solely like to talk about crime and their opinions are not authoritative.

4. Come Follow Me Insights, from the Book of Mormon Central Youtube channel

Come Follow Me Insights showcases gospel scholars diving deep into the gospel and each week’s Come Follow Me lessons.

The channel pierces through deep doctrine, confusion and other problems that can come up, and helps those struggling with deep doctrine concepts and other problems that can come up.

The focus of the podcast is what the Book of Mormon teaches, and it’s stories. The podcast unpacks the stories, histories, doctrine and patterns with expertise and the Spirit.

5. Kylee Mentors Moms

The Kylee Mentors Moms Podcast teaches everything from design to pricing, handling photoshoot operations and making quality content.

The podcast inspires women all over the world in business. It teaches photography and videography to brand business ventures.

According to the “About” section, “I’m a mom building a business and community from the comfiest spot on my bed. What started as a girl with a camera turned into a dream business. With God and my husband by my side, I have grown this one woman amateur show into the best team.”