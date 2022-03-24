Traveling the world: A concert reflection

To celebrate the semester of work, the University Orchestra performed a collection of global pieces on March 18. The repertoire included “Isma’a” by Leanne Darling; “Fugue,” the 4th movement of “Concerto Grosso,” by Ernest Block; “Embraceable You” by George Gershwin, arranged by Calvin Custer and more. The theme of the concert was unity — despite unique backgrounds — across different cultures.

“As we play together, we can be unified and understand one another in the world better,” said Becky Roesler, University Orchestra faculty director. “We’re especially celebrating, as the theme sort of goes, the music that has come from around the world just like the people that have come from around the world into what we now call the United States of America.”

The music consisted of several different culturally representative or imitation pieces. The pieces were inspired by cultures including African American Jazz, Irish fiddle, Middle Eastern, and Lithuanian Jewish.

Students expressed enjoyment for several of the different pieces. ‘Isma’a‘ was the favorite of Maddy Hansen, a freshman majoring in elementary education, because of the Arabic feel of the piece and because it was not quite as difficult for her as some of the other pieces.

“Leanne Darling’s ‘Isma’a’ is a product of the violist’s Middle Eastern music studies,” reads the performance program notes. “Our performance of the piece honors the immigrants and families from Middle Eastern regions who contribute to the beautiful, richly diverse culture of North America.“

Because of the different styles of music like “Isma’a,” culturally unique artists, and the difficulty level of some of the pieces, preparation was key to a meaningful performance. The orchestra meets on three occasions every week and is required to do at least two sessions of practice.

“I usually get together with a group of friends every Thursday, and we kind of just play through some of the songs and really pick out specific lines or parts or notes that we’re struggling on, and we just practice through them like 10 or 15 or 100 times depending on the song,” Hansen said. “We just really make sure that it’s not just the song as a whole but also the individual notes and individual phrases that are really important.”

As students like Hansen focus on details during solo or group practice, it makes the ensemble experience more efficient and effective. Dr. Roesler had a similarly detailed approach as she directed the preparation of the evening’s ensemble.

“For me, it’s about all of the details … intonation, dynamics, balances, articulations, energy, rhythm, not rushing, all those details. But on their own, they’re not important,” Roesler said. “What they all do is serve this ability to communicate.”

The pieces performed all had different appeals to different performers. Each piece had a different level of difficulty and was complex in complementary ways, whether it was the expression, following along with the fluctuating tempo of a soloist, or note complexity. “Fugue” was a very note-heavy, complex piece with many accidentals and interweaving melodies.

“‘Don’t Get Around Much Anymore’?” Roesler said in a pre-performance summary of the repertoire. “We’ll bring it to you.”

Upcoming events for the Music Department include a choir performance Friday, March 25 at 7:30.