Treaty Day firework show set for July 2

Treaty Day for the Shoshone Bannock Tribe will be held July 2 in Fort Hall sponsored by the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

This celebratory day involves the peace treaty signed between the Shoshone people and the people of the United States over 150 years ago.

In a news release, Ray Barlow, the chief executive officer of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel expressed his excitement for this day.

“We are happy to announce that the Fort Hall Business Council approved the Treaty Day Fireworks Show,” Barlow said. “I really enjoy this time of year and I, along with our Casino Hotel Team, are excited for this event.”

The fireworks can be viewed from different areas in Fort Hall at dusk, the best seats are at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds.

Some of the excitement from Barlow and the Casino Hotel Team is for the Indian relay races that will take place at the Rodeo Grounds. This is America’s oldest sport and originated from the Shoshone Bannock tribe and includes horse racing as well as other activities. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an entry fee of $5.

Liana Johnson, a sophomore studying English, who is part of the Yakama, Shoshone and Navajo tribes, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event.

“I’m excited to see some fireworks again,” Johnson exclaimed. “That’s something I miss from the rez. Being able to be around people as the same culture as me brings me some comfort. It will remind me of home.”

This event celebrates more than just a firework show, it celebrates unity and peace.

So, grab a friend or family member and join in on this unifying day! For more information click here.

In a previous version of this article it was written that the treaty occurred 500 years ago, we’ve corrected the error in this version.