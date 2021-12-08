Triptych: A commissioned gospel piece written specifically for BYU-I

The BYU-Idaho Music Department commissioned Ethan Wickman to write them a gospel piece. Wickman titled it “Triptych.”

Wickman has written pieces for orchestra, choir, band, keyboards and more. According to his website, he has a “DMA in composition from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, with additional degrees from Boston University (MM) and Brigham Young University (BM).”

Wickman has been described by The New York Times as a “composer of facility and imagination, the kind to whom both performers and audiences respond.”

“Triptych” is a noun and, according to the Oxford Dictionary, means “a picture or relief carving on three panels, typically hinged together side by side and used as an altarpiece.”

Thus, the piece has three movements that all circle around one idea: faith.

“I wanted to create something that could speak to everyone, no matter where they were in life,” Wickman said. “Faith is one of those basic principles that’s ever present, and growing and always relevant, so I thought it would be a perfect fit.”

The first movement, titled “Help Though Mine Unbelief,” is taken from the New Testament in the book of Mark, Chapter 9. The story starts with a man taking his son who is possessed by a dumb spirit to Jesus Christ to be healed. Christ tells the father in verse 23, “all things are possible to him that believeth.” The father replies in verse 24, “Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.” This scripture opens the piece.

The second movement is the most technical, according to Wickman. It is titled, “If a Seed Groweth, it is Good,” and the lyrics are taken from the Book of Mormon in Alma, Chapter 32.

The final movement is called, “Cast Your Mind Upon the Night.” It is taken from Doctrine and Covenants, Section 6, which is about Oliver Cowdery. Wickman ends “Triptych” with the words in verse 20: “Be faithful and diligent in keeping the commandments of God, and I will encircle thee in the arms of my love.”

Savannah McNeil, a first soprano in the Collegiate Singers and a junior studying music, said that the third movement is her favorite.

“It stirred my heart to sing those words in the concert,” McNeil said, referring to Doctrine and Covenants 6:20. “In life, we have times of pleading and heartache. In these times, we can rely on the promises of God. As we do our best to follow Him and have faith in Him, He will not leave us alone in our struggle.”

McNeil hopes that those who listen to the piece will be able to hear the Lord’s voice through the lyrics and music.

When asked which movement was his favorite, Wickman couldn’t decide.

“The second has the most activity,” Wickman said. “And I’m equally pleased with all of them. I think the one I wrote first, which just so happens to be the first movement, will always have a special place in my heart.”

BYU-I’s Collegiate Singers and other choirs performed on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Center.