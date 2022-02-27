Twos-day mug swap warms the community

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Romance Theater held a community mug swap.

Members of the community gathered together and celebrated “Twos-day,” the once-in-a-lifetime event where the date read 2/22/22 and just so happened to fall on a Tuesday.

“We think there is a reason to celebrate every day and couldn’t resist the unique opportunity when 2/22/22 landed on a Tuesday,” said Jed Platt, the director of Rexburg Cultural Arts. “A mug swap is a fun way to connect and ‘cheers’ over a cup of hot chocolate.”

The event included a mug swap where members of the community brought a mug to trade and then received gourmet hot chocolate from Cocoa Nut.

“I make hot chocolate made from real chocolate with a few other ingredients including whole milk,” said Michael Blanchard, the owner of Cocoa Nut. “Although, when catering, I do offer a dairy-free alternative. And I also make candy that’s made from pecans and almonds and Belgian waffles, but at this event right now, just hot chocolate.”

Blanchard hopes to do more events with the Romance Theater in the future.

“Luckily they came to me, and I am so grateful they did,” Blanchard said. “I hope to do more events here. It’s a beautiful building, great atmosphere and (has) wonderful people.”

Continuing the theme of mugs, the Romance Theater offered $5 “mug shots” where participants could pose for a professional portrait.

“Years ago, an art acquaintance of mine offered a similar service in my area and I still use that picture in work contexts,” Platt said.

Platt said the aim of all the Rexburg Cultural Arts events is to connect the community.

“When there is a chill in the air, who doesn’t need to come in from the cold — literally and figuratively,” Platt said. “With the free Twos-day activity, we invite everyone to bring a clean mug to trade with someone and meet new friends over a cup of hot chocolate.”

One of the patrons at the event was Noel Blacker, a senior studying construction management.

“I really enjoyed going to the theater,” Blacker said. “It was so fun to go with my friend and drink some really good hot chocolate. Everyone was so friendly, and I liked letting go of an old mug knowing that someone could grab it and use it more than I ever did. And of course, it was fun and exciting to get a new mug without spending money.”

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.