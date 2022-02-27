Home Uncategorized Twos-day mug swap warms the community
Uncategorized

Twos-day mug swap warms the community

By Grace Angus
0
117
Michael Blanchard making hot chocolate for the mug swap.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Romance Theater held a community mug swap.

Members of the community gathered together and celebrated “Twos-day,” the once-in-a-lifetime event where the date read 2/22/22 and just so happened to fall on a Tuesday.

“We think there is a reason to celebrate every day and couldn’t resist the unique opportunity when 2/22/22 landed on a Tuesday,” said Jed Platt, the director of Rexburg Cultural Arts. “A mug swap is a fun way to connect and ‘cheers’ over a cup of hot chocolate.”

The event included a mug swap where members of the community brought a mug to trade and then received gourmet hot chocolate from Cocoa Nut.

“I make hot chocolate made from real chocolate with a few other ingredients including whole milk,” said Michael Blanchard, the owner of Cocoa Nut. “Although, when catering, I do offer a dairy-free alternative. And I also make candy that’s made from pecans and almonds and Belgian waffles, but at this event right now, just hot chocolate.”

Blanchard hopes to do more events with the Romance Theater in the future.

“Luckily they came to me, and I am so grateful they did,” Blanchard said. “I hope to do more events here. It’s a beautiful building, great atmosphere and (has) wonderful people.”

Continuing the theme of mugs, the Romance Theater offered $5 “mug shots” where participants could pose for a professional portrait.

“Years ago, an art acquaintance of mine offered a similar service in my area and I still use that picture in work contexts,” Platt said.

Platt said the aim of all the Rexburg Cultural Arts events is to connect the community.

“When there is a chill in the air, who doesn’t need to come in from the cold — literally and figuratively,” Platt said. “With the free Twos-day activity, we invite everyone to bring a clean mug to trade with someone and meet new friends over a cup of hot chocolate.”

The available mugs for the mug swap
The available mugs for the mug swap.

One of the patrons at the event was Noel Blacker, a senior studying construction management.

“I really enjoyed going to the theater,” Blacker said. “It was so fun to go with my friend and drink some really good hot chocolate. Everyone was so friendly, and I liked letting go of an old mug knowing that someone could grab it and use it more than I ever did. And of course, it was fun and exciting to get a new mug without spending money.”

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

Previous articleOfficial Notice: Masks now optional in classrooms
Next articleBriefing: Russia invades Ukraine
Grace Angus
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

The Romance Theater features ‘You’ve Got Mail’ for Valentine’s Day throwback

Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater featured its second throwback movie.
Read more
Uncategorized

General Young Men and Young Women Presidencies visit BYU-I

Kayla Nicholls - 0
Religion classes had special guests come introduce the opportunity of working at FSY conferences.
Read more
Uncategorized

The Romance Theater features “The Shop Around the Corner”

Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater is featuring two throwback movies this month.
Read more

Most Popular

Editorial: The magic of reading recreationally

Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
Read a book. You won't regret it.
Read more

Police log: Gas station harassment and drugs in traffic

Projects Marissa Harrison - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

Briefing: Russia invades Ukraine

News Lauren Wadas - 0
BYU-I faculty summarize the cause and possible effects.
Read more

Twos-day mug swap warms the community

Uncategorized Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater offered a community mug swap accompanied with gourmet hot chocolate and $5 professional portraits.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Editorial: The magic of reading recreationally

    Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Read a book. You won't regret it.
    Read more

    Police log: Gas station harassment and drugs in traffic

    Projects Marissa Harrison - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Briefing: Russia invades Ukraine

    News Lauren Wadas - 0
    BYU-I faculty summarize the cause and possible effects.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Editorial: The magic of reading recreationally

    Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Read a book. You won't regret it.
    Read more

    Police log: Gas station harassment and drugs in traffic

    Projects Marissa Harrison - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Briefing: Russia invades Ukraine

    News Lauren Wadas - 0
    BYU-I faculty summarize the cause and possible effects.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv