Ukrainian students at BYU-I react to the events taking place in their country

For many Americans, there was a fear of what would happen after the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, ordered an attack on Ukraine on Feb. 21. People feared the potential of World War III coming as a result of Putin’s actions. But two Ukrainian BYU-Idaho students, felt a different kind of fear.

“My family’s in Ukraine and Moldova, my friends, everybody’s in Ukraine, and I’m worried about them,” said Artur Kharlamov, a junior studying virtual design and construction. “They did not want to leave Ukraine. They want to protect their home. I’m still worrying about them because nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.”

Elizabeth Oveshkova, a junior studying communication, said that she could not believe what was happening when she first heard about the attacks.

“You try to read more sources just to figure out what’s going on, Oveshkova said. “And with every second, you start believing that it’s (the) truth. It’s happening.”

Russian military forces have entered Ukraine after over a month of standing at the border waiting.

Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine was not well received by some of Russia’s citizens. Russian people have gone to the streets in order to protest the invasion of Ukraine and show their disapproval.

In an address that was delivered on Feb. 15, Putin claimed that the “special military operation” was a move to protect Russians who were in Ukraine, whom he claimed were being persecuted by the Ukrainian government.

Many people around the world believe that Putin is invading Ukraine for a different reason.

“He wants to, in fact, reestablish the former Soviet Union,” said President Joe Biden, in a press conference held on Feb. 21. “That’s what this is about.”

Ukraine gained its independence in 1991, after being a member of the former Soviet Union.

As a result of Putin’s decision to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine, nations around the world, including the U.S., have announced sanctions that are intended to punish Russia and deter Putin from invading additional countries.

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly — economically and strategically,” President Biden said in his press conference. “We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage. Any nation that countenances Russia’s naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association.”

Even with the sanctions that have been put in place to punish President Putin and Russia, many people want to get involved and support the Ukrainian people who are fighting to protect their country.

“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” President Biden said.

According to Oveshkova, when people offer their condolences and ask her if there is anything that they can do to help, she tells them to spread the word about what is happening in Ukraine and spread the correct news.

Kharlamov mentioned that their many news sources in America that are softening the blow of what is really happening in Ukraine. His suggestion is for people to go and visit the Facebook pages of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s and other Ukrainian military. Those pages have been posting real videos of some of the attacks.

For those who are wishing to provide monetary support to the people of Ukraine, both Oveshkova and Kharlamov recommend that you turn to an official Ukrainian government fund to avoid falling for false organizations.

The situation in Ukraine is changing by the minute and the Russian army may be larger than the Ukrainian army, but the Ukrainian people do not want to surrender.

“Ukraine is just an independent country that wants its bright future,” Oveshkova said.