Unexpected life changes for international students in Rexburg

Although many students at BYU-Idaho are connected by one religion, they all have different experiences and adjustments to make when they move to Rexburg.

Most students can make a trip from their hometown to Rexburg in a few hours by car. Other students though don’t have it so easy as they are from realms far away.

BYU-I houses over 6,000 international students, making up 16% of the student population. Chen Ping Yu from Taiwan and Ismael Baquerizo from Ecuador are two of the international residents in Rexburg. Chen Ping Yu, a freshman studying business management, is from Tainan, Taiwan. She shares her cultural upbringing as a Taiwanese living in Rexburg.

Moving to Rexburg was a monumental change in her life, she shares how in Taiwan she would ride motorcycles everywhere, but in Rexburg everyone drives cars.

She has difficulty navigating around Rexburg because back in Taiwan public transportation is widely available for everyone. Cycling and motorcycles are the default method of transportation as Taiwan has very mild winters.

Culturally, Taiwan varies very differently from Rexburg. Chen says that Taiwan does not have many members. Living in Rexburg with so many members has been a significant change of pace for her.

The American habit to wear shoes in the apartment was also a huge shock to her.

“We usually take off our shoes before entering houses,” Chen said.

Occupational Safety major, Ismael Baquerizo hailing from Quito, Ecuador, graduated during the summer of 2020 and is currently working at BYU-I as a Fire and Safety Officer.

In his years at BYU-I, he has not only successfully graduated, he has also changed his status to a permanent resident after marrying his wife from Texas.

“Rexburg has no seafood, I miss seafood. We always have seafood in Ecuador,” said Baquerizo.

“A big cultural difference between living in Ecuador and Rexburg is that in Ecuador, we have no privacy as people will talk to you from the street, but here in America, everyone minds their own business and I can enjoy my own life and privacy”.

