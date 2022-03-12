Home Uncategorized Unexpected talents revealed at BYU-I talent show
Unexpected talents revealed at BYU-I talent show

By Makayla Burkett
Mateo Anzola playing the guitar Photo credit: Natelie Fonnesbeck

On March 5, the Hyrum Manwaring Center was filled with excitement when individuals from all across campus joined together for BYU-I’s talent show, I-Talent.

I-Talent took a lot of time and preparation on both the contestants’ and the hosts’ part. Auditions were held Feb. 24, and 12 acts were chosen to perform.

During the talent show, the stage was filled with solo singers, bands, dancers, comedians and more.

Mateo Anzola, a sophomore studying business marketing, participated in I-Talent by playing a song on his guitar.

Anzola has been playing the guitar for 15 years, but for the past 3 years, he has been focusing on his schooling and has not had the chance to perform.

When he saw that the school was having auditions, he knew it would be a great opportunity to play.

“Since the first time that I had played the guitar, my life changed,” Anzola said. “I never played video games or anything like that. It was always the guitar.”

Anzola won the talent show, but it was a surprise to him when the judges called his name.

“I wasn’t expecting it. There was so much talent here, and I just feel thankful for this gift that I was given,” Anzola said.

Anzola is excited about the future and is looking forward to see where it takes him.

“Every hour that is spent playing the guitar or learning a new skill is worth it. Today was I-Talent, but who knows what tomorrow will bring. The sky is the limit,” Anzola said.

The Menagerie also participated in I-Talent. The Menagerie is a band that is created with six different members: Chance Curtis, Joseph Kupferer, Mark Bledsoe, Peter Ghering, Nick Pavlakos and Hyram Hernandez.

The Menagerie was created a little over a year ago by Joseph and Mark.

Joseph and Mark served their missions together and joked about starting a band. When they came to BYU-I, they decided to make it a reality. They started recruiting the rest of the band members from people they knew and even Facebook Marketplace.

For I-Talent, The Menagerie played a song from the TV show “Scooby-Doo.”

The band members are excited about the future and are working hard to fulfill their goals.

“We are currently in the process of recording and releasing music,” the band said. “We have already dropped a single called ‘Feel Something,’ and we have a couple of live shows coming up.”

Click here to learn more about upcoming activities.

Makayla Burkett
