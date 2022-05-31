University of Idaho visits Rexburg for another field day

On May 20, the BYU-Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences joined with the University of Idaho for another Forage Field Day.

Earlier this spring, a new rye hybrid was planted in BYU-I’s experimental fields, testing its ability to grow in the colder, dryer climate of Rexburg. Using the growing rye as an example, students and faculty discussed many aspects of the future of agriculture as they observed its recent growth.

“Our goal is really to help students know what to expect,” said Jared Spackman, a University of Idaho faculty member. “Many things are changing and as educators, we want to prepare them for their future careers.”

The event featured speeches covering diverse topics, allowing students to focus on their areas of emphasis.

“I want to be a rancher,” said Lydia Rader, a sophomore studying animal science. “Forages are super important for that. It’s helping me learn so much more about how to grow and what is best for a cattle operation.”

Forage field days are one of the many opportunities both schools provide to help support and inform future agriculture workers.

The University of Idaho website explains, “The Forage Field Day presents information on urea products for pasture fertilization, costs and crop losses associated with irrigation system problems, irrigation efficiency rewards program and forage trial results.”