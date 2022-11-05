Home Campus Unraveling The Yarn: An unforgettable evening to come
Campus

Unraveling The Yarn: An unforgettable evening to come

By Amberleigh Broker
0
116
The MC Little Theater stage. Photo credit: Amberleigh Broker

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., students will gather in the Hyrum Manwaring Center Little Theater to share their extraordinary stories. The event will include food, music and prizes for audience members. Audiences also get to be involved in nominating the best story of the night.

“Part of our business-focused society is that we tend to cover over our humanity, our own stories,” said Stephen Henderson, a COMM 111 professor and leading force behind the event. “What drives us? What motivates us? What scares us? I think this is a way to get students to uncover that in their own lives.”

Since 2017, The Yarn has given students the opportunity to spin their tales and reflect on their lives, creatively expressing to their peers what makes them who they are. As these personal stories are shared, students realize that they are not as different from each other as they may have once seemed.

“I’m hoping that students can really connect with each other over stories,” Henderson said. “I think too often we think that we don’t have enough to connect over, but we do. It’s a freshman and sophomore class so it’s a really good time for people to start thinking through and asking, ‘What are all the stories that I’ve made in my life?’”

Attending The Yarn as an audience member will offer a similar experience to the connection that is happening in these students’ classrooms but in a fun and “bite-sized” form.

“It’s a really low-key, chill event that just helps bring communication and English students together to celebrate literature in a casual environment,” said Garrett Griggs, one of the event coordinators. “It’s an atmosphere that is open to a lot of people.”

The stories range from harrowing to heartwarming, and audiences are expected to leave feeling inspired and refreshed.

“Come for a cozy night in and celebrate our writing students,” Griggs said.

For more information about the course these students are taking, you can follow this link.

Previous articleVisit the Idaho Falls Zoo before it closes
Next articleHalloween season brings all the freaks and geeks out to play — more tricking than treating
Amberleigh Broker
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Scale up your night at I-Talent: A Night with Dragons

Amberleigh Broker - 0
Come on Saturday to experience a "How To Train Your Dragon"-themed talent show!
Read more
Campus

Three steps can help prevent tragedies

Chester Chan - 0
Question. Persuade. Refer. Three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide.
Read more
Campus

Scott Hurst to present his trip up Mount Denali

Jake Hess - 0
On Friday, November 4, Scott Hurst will report about his adventure up Mount Denali.
Read more

Most Popular

Halloween season brings all the freaks and geeks out to play — more tricking than treating

Projects Chester Chan - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is a public record.
Read more

Unraveling The Yarn: An unforgettable evening to come

Campus Amberleigh Broker - 0
The Yarn invites students to share the writing that helped them reckon with their pasts, grapple with putting memories into words and deepen their overall sense of self.
Read more

Visit the Idaho Falls Zoo before it closes

Opinion Chester Chan - 0
What makes the Idaho Falls Zoo the "best little zoo in the west?”
Read more

Scale up your night at I-Talent: A Night with Dragons

Campus Amberleigh Broker - 0
Come on Saturday to experience a "How To Train Your Dragon"-themed talent show!
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Halloween season brings all the freaks and geeks out to play — more tricking than treating

    Projects Chester Chan - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is a public record.
    Read more

    Unraveling The Yarn: An unforgettable evening to come

    Campus Amberleigh Broker - 0
    The Yarn invites students to share the writing that helped them reckon with their pasts, grapple with putting memories into words and deepen their overall sense of self.
    Read more

    Visit the Idaho Falls Zoo before it closes

    Opinion Chester Chan - 0
    What makes the Idaho Falls Zoo the "best little zoo in the west?”
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Halloween season brings all the freaks and geeks out to play — more tricking than treating

    Projects Chester Chan - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is a public record.
    Read more

    Unraveling The Yarn: An unforgettable evening to come

    Campus Amberleigh Broker - 0
    The Yarn invites students to share the writing that helped them reckon with their pasts, grapple with putting memories into words and deepen their overall sense of self.
    Read more

    Visit the Idaho Falls Zoo before it closes

    Opinion Chester Chan - 0
    What makes the Idaho Falls Zoo the "best little zoo in the west?”
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv