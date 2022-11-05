Unraveling The Yarn: An unforgettable evening to come

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., students will gather in the Hyrum Manwaring Center Little Theater to share their extraordinary stories. The event will include food, music and prizes for audience members. Audiences also get to be involved in nominating the best story of the night.

“Part of our business-focused society is that we tend to cover over our humanity, our own stories,” said Stephen Henderson, a COMM 111 professor and leading force behind the event. “What drives us? What motivates us? What scares us? I think this is a way to get students to uncover that in their own lives.”

Since 2017, The Yarn has given students the opportunity to spin their tales and reflect on their lives, creatively expressing to their peers what makes them who they are. As these personal stories are shared, students realize that they are not as different from each other as they may have once seemed.

“I’m hoping that students can really connect with each other over stories,” Henderson said. “I think too often we think that we don’t have enough to connect over, but we do. It’s a freshman and sophomore class so it’s a really good time for people to start thinking through and asking, ‘What are all the stories that I’ve made in my life?’”

Attending The Yarn as an audience member will offer a similar experience to the connection that is happening in these students’ classrooms but in a fun and “bite-sized” form.

“It’s a really low-key, chill event that just helps bring communication and English students together to celebrate literature in a casual environment,” said Garrett Griggs, one of the event coordinators. “It’s an atmosphere that is open to a lot of people.”

The stories range from harrowing to heartwarming, and audiences are expected to leave feeling inspired and refreshed.

“Come for a cozy night in and celebrate our writing students,” Griggs said.

For more information about the course these students are taking, you can follow this link.