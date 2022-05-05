Upcoming events in May

The community of Rexburg can look forward to a full calendar of events this May. From escape rooms to art exploration classes to Cinco de Mayo celebrations, there is something for everyone.

Here are all the events you won’t want to miss this month.

Can You Escape The Posse?

When: May 6 with appointments from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center

Cost: $6 per person during museum hours, $45 per group after hours

The Museum of Rexburg is opening a new escape room themed “Can You Escape The Posse?”

“The premise of the escape room is that you are a member of one of the gangs that hears that the posse is coming to catch you,” said Alisha Tietjen, Museum of Rexburg curator. “You run into your cabin to hide and trip on the steps leading up and hit your head hard, and upon waking up, can no longer remember which gang you are part of. You have to solve the clues to find out which gang gets away and which one gets caught.”

Eight patrons are allowed in a room and are given 25 minutes to escape.

The appointments will run from May 6 to Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made at the museum’s Facebook page or by calling the museum at 208-359-3063. Walk-ins are accepted.

Art Stroll

When: May 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Romance Theater

Cost: Free

The Art Stroll is a reoccurring event on the first Friday of every month. This month, the featured artists will be Jonny Tanner and Scott Sweet.

Tanner is known as the Spirit Painter. His art will be displayed in the lobby of the Romance Theater. Tanner will be giving a presentation about his work throughout the event, at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m. He will also be at the Romance Theater earlier that day to do some live spirit painting sessions. More information about Tanner can be found on his website.

Sweet is a BYU-Idaho art student showing his art for the first time. His art will be displayed backstage at the Romance Theater. More information about Sweet can be found on his website.

Additionally, there will be a hands-on activity crafting tissue paper flowers for the community to participate in.

Cinco de Mayo celebration

When: May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Center Street

Cost: Free – $5

The Cinco de Mayo event is sponsored by the city’s economic development department.

Members of the community can expect music, dancing, food, vendors and more throughout the day. The Romance Theater will have an art show, pinata making competition and crafts, followed by the family movie The Book of Life at 4 p.m. The price for the movie will be $5, keeping the theme of Cinco de Mayo, and will include a movie ticket, popcorn and a drink.

More information about the event can be found on the city of Rexburg website.

Art Exploration class

When: May 10 from 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Cost: $10 to $15

The art exploration classes are focused on getting kids to create and explore with new mediums and resources each week. The class is designed to encourage kids to develop their own unique styles in a relaxed and encouraging atmosphere.

Currently, classes are being run in disconnected “sessions” and will resume a consistent schedule of sessions in the fall, but in the summer the community can expect classes in a one-and-done format.

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

Fluid Art Workshop

When: May 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Cost: $15 to $60

The fluid art workshop is a watercolor course designed for adults. It is a place for beginning artists to learn about watercolor or hobbyists to progress their skills at whatever level they are at.

“This class is ongoing but accommodates new students well,” said Twyla Mahelona, the community arts engagement specialist. “Each class focuses on one demonstration of technique or style with lots of time for students to explore and apply the skill as they desire.”

A four-class session is $60 and individual classes are $15 a class. Throughout the summer, additional themed painting nights will be added to the calendar in a similar price bracket.

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

Remembering the Romance

When: May 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Romance Theater

Cost: $5

Members of the community are invited to the Romance Theater to “Remember the Romance.”

At 6 p.m. there will be a short program with local historians teaching about the Romance Theater and some of the work that has gone into preserving it. As part of the evening, patrons are invited to share their own memories of the theater.

“I love hearing people reminisce first dates that happened at the theater, or even recalling certain shenanigans that went on behind the scenes from those who worked here as youth,” said Jed Platt, the director of Rexburg Cultural Arts. “We are hoping to include these interesting experiences in a mini-documentary we are producing about the Romance Theater.”

BYU-I’s SoapBox Agency is currently creating the film.

“The evening will continue with the showing of a classic film,” Platt said. “For May’s Throwback Thursday movie, we are throwing it way back to 1937. The Prisoner of Zenda is listed on the Romance marquee in one of the earliest photos we have of the theater, so we thought it would be fun to bring it back to the screen, to experience some of the history of this beautiful theater. I know it was released 85 years ago, but I’ve not seen it yet, so no spoilers.”

The movie starts at 7 p.m. and is $5 a ticket.



More information about Remembering the Romance can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

