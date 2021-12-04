Upcoming film festival highlights student work

On Dec. 4, communication seniors Ra Tascon and Max Sullivan are hosting the Snake River Film Festival. The festival will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Romance Theater on 2 E. Main St. Admission costs $4 and tickets can be bought ahead of time online.

The event will feature various student films. There will be awards for those participating in the festival as well as the audience.

“A film festival is just fun,” Tascon said. “You get to experience the screening of videos in a theater with a big group of people interested in watching them in some sort of way. You get to experience what it is like to be in a ceremony similar to the Oscars.”

Each senior studying communication is required to complete a senior project. Tascon chose to partner with Sullivan, his classmate, to host this event for their senior project, and they teamed up with several local businesses to sponsor it.

“For my senior project, I wanted to do something very challenging,” Tascon said. “I came up with the idea of making a short film, but the idea of a short film wasn’t enough without a place to show it in. I also wanted to showcase some amazing work that other video students have made.”