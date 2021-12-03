Home News UPDATE: Rexburg police release statement confirming student death in pedestrian/vehicle collision
News

UPDATE: Rexburg police release statement confirming student death in pedestrian/vehicle collision

By Jens Huber
Photo credit: Jessica Banks

This afternoon the Rexburg Police Department released a statement to the press concerning the recent incident of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, Briggs Kline.

The statement reads:

“On Monday, November 29, 2021, al approximately 17:32 hrs., the Rexburg Police Department and the Madison County Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of 7th South and Center streets to a report of a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash.

Police found that 22-year-old Briggs Robert Kline, a BYU-ldaho student, was crossing the street on 7th South in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old female driver. Madison County Ambulance transported Kline to Eastern ldaho Medical Center in ldaho Falls where he was listed in critical condition until succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, December 2,2021.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Kline remained on scene and has been cooperating with investigators. The crash is still currently under investigation by the Rexburg Police Department and is being assisted by the ldaho State Police. Our deepest condolences go out to both families affected by this tragedy.

Asst. Chief Hagen

Rexburg Police Department”

Scroll will update as the story develops.

