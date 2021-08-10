Updates to the Church’s General Handbook encourage Christlike service toward refugees and immigrants

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invite all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to welcome refugees and immigrants into their communities through love, service and friendship. This invitation is part of recent updates to the Church’s General Handbook.

According to the handbook (38.8.35), “Many people have fled their homes seeking relief from violence, war, religious persecution and life-threatening situations. As part of their responsibility to care for those in need, Church members offer their time, talents and friendship to welcome refugees as members of their communities.”

A similar invitation in the handbook encourages members to do the same for immigrants (38.8.20).

The handbook directs members to read Mosiah 4:26, which says, “Impart of your substance to the poor, every man according to that which he hath, such as feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, visiting the sick and administering to their relief, both spiritually and temporally, according to their wants.”

The Handbook also encourages members to visit churchofjesuschrist.org/refugees for more information. This website suggests different ways to start serving, including inviting someone new over, getting informed about the needs of the community and volunteering for an organization.

The section, “Your Personal Ministry of Love,” says, “Look around your neighborhood, school, workplace and other places you visit often for those who might need your help and your love. Opportunities to effectively serve others are also often available in local civic, community, or church organizations … As you prayerfully seek the guidance of the Spirit, you will be guided to opportunities to serve according to your individual and family circumstances.”

The website also lists ideas on where to serve and provides information on how the Church as a whole serves communities throughout the world.

According to a Church news release, the General Handbook is a guide that helps leaders and other members of the Church serve in a Christlike way.

Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of the Church, once said, “We are surrounded by those in need of our attention, our encouragement, our support, our comfort, our kindness. … We are the Lord’s hands here upon the earth, with the mandate to serve and to lift His children. He is dependent upon each of us.”

To view the full list of updates click here.