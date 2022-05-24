Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

BYU-Idaho is a large campus which offers many services to its students. It can be difficult to familiarize oneself with each of those resources, so they are often underutilized. One of these resources is the Student Health Center.

“We offer primary care, pharmacy, radiology, laboratory and immunization services,” said Emma Taylor, the student clinical operations director. “We also offer new services such as DOT physicals, VISA physicals and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”

The Health Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of devotionals. Students can schedule an appointment by calling the Health Center during those hours.

The Health Center offers its services to students, student spouses and students’ children. Services are not offered to online or graduated students unless the student had purchased a health plan that had not yet expired.

As for employees, at this time they can only receive immunizations and workers’ compensation assistance through the Health Center.

“The cost of services will depend on your insurance plan,” Taylor said. “With the Student Health Plan, patients will only pay a $10 copay. Students with private insurance will be charged per their private health insurance guidelines.”

The Health Center also includes the Counseling Center on the second floor.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Counseling Center will be participating inside the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

“Our HOPE council will have a table in the MC and are working on a panel in the Cross Roads,” said Reed Stoddard, the director of the Counseling Center. “We will also have an Instagram campaign through the end of the month.”

For any additional information, check out the Student Health Center website here.