Home Campus Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center
Campus

Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

By Dylan Dueker
0
103
Take advantage of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

BYU-Idaho is a large campus which offers many services to its students. It can be difficult to familiarize oneself with each of those resources, so they are often underutilized. One of these resources is the Student Health Center.

“We offer primary care, pharmacy, radiology, laboratory and immunization services,” said Emma Taylor, the student clinical operations director. “We also offer new services such as DOT physicals, VISA physicals and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”

The Health Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of devotionals. Students can schedule an appointment by calling the Health Center during those hours.

The Health Center offers its services to students, student spouses and students’ children. Services are not offered to online or graduated students unless the student had purchased a health plan that had not yet expired.

As for employees, at this time they can only receive immunizations and workers’ compensation assistance through the Health Center.

“The cost of services will depend on your insurance plan,” Taylor said. “With the Student Health Plan, patients will only pay a $10 copay. Students with private insurance will be charged per their private health insurance guidelines.”

The Health Center also includes the Counseling Center on the second floor.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Counseling Center will be participating inside the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

“Our HOPE council will have a table in the MC and are working on a panel in the Cross Roads,” said Reed Stoddard, the director of the Counseling Center. “We will also have an Instagram campaign through the end of the month.”

For any additional information, check out the Student Health Center website here.

Previous articlePolice Log: Tantrums and scams
Next articleCliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip
Dylan Dueker
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

Isaac Hayes - 0
It will be an introductory climbing experience for all climbers.
Read more
Campus

Power in small numbers: Deaf culture shines through in the ASL workshop

Isabelle Justice - 0
The American Sign Language workshop known as 'Talking Hands' is located at the Gordon B. Hinkley building in room 286 at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Read more
Campus

Prioritizing mental health through university resources

Gabriela Fletcher - 0
BYU-Idaho offers a wide range of mental health resources to support students with mental health diagnoses or struggles.
Read more

Most Popular

Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
It will be an introductory climbing experience for all climbers.
Read more

Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
The BYU-Idaho Health Center provides numerous resources for students. It also provides some resources to employees in certain circumstances.
Read more

Police Log: Tantrums and scams

Projects John Payne - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

Power in small numbers: Deaf culture shines through in the ASL workshop

Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
The American Sign Language workshop known as 'Talking Hands' is located at the Gordon B. Hinkley building in room 286 at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

    Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
    It will be an introductory climbing experience for all climbers.
    Read more

    Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

    Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
    The BYU-Idaho Health Center provides numerous resources for students. It also provides some resources to employees in certain circumstances.
    Read more

    Police Log: Tantrums and scams

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

    Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
    It will be an introductory climbing experience for all climbers.
    Read more

    Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

    Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
    The BYU-Idaho Health Center provides numerous resources for students. It also provides some resources to employees in certain circumstances.
    Read more

    Police Log: Tantrums and scams

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv