Vietnamese pho coming to Rexburg

The pho lovers of Rexburg won’t be needing to travel far to get their favorite Vietnamese meal much longer. Wayne Vitali, from Southern California, and his wife, Sarah Vitali, from San Antonio, Texas, are opening a new food shack: Kingdom of Pho.

Kingdom of Pho will have its grand opening on March 1 at 250 W. Main St., in the Wolfe Lighting and Accents parking lot. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

While he was working in California, Wayne Vitali and his best friend would get pho for lunch every day. Since then, he has done a lot of research to find the best ways to make it.

“As far as our recipe goes, it’s as authentic as can be,” Wayne Vitali said. “We’ll be driving to Utah at least once a month to go to the Asian markets there to pick up fresh produce, spices and herbs that have been imported from all over the world.”

Wayne knows a bit about authentic food because of his experiences in California and the military.

“The food there is great,” Wayne Vitali said about Southern California. “(When) I was in the military, I served all over the world and had many different cultures’ foods, but to me, Rexburg is lacking a little diversity in that area.”

He hopes to give Rexburg a little more of a taste of great food with the Kingdom of Pho.

While the couple has hopes to outgrow the shed and open a restaurant in the future, they are excited for the fun that comes with a food shack.

“We wanted to embrace the food truck culture that’s already here,” Sarah Vitali said. “It’s something that people really enjoy and have fun doing with family and friends, so we wanted to kind of embrace that culture that’s already established.”

The business’s Instagram page is the best place to go for updates on the upcoming pho.