Visit the Idaho Falls Zoo before it closes

By Chester Chan
The Idaho Falls Zoo is slated to close for winter on Nov. 27. The zoo is located at Tautphaus Park at 2940 Carnival Way in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is home to over 300 individual animals, representing 130 species from around the globe.

I took a drive down to Idaho Falls, strapped my camera on my shoulder and explored what the zoo had to offer.

Idaho Falls Zoo Map
Idaho Falls Zoo Map Photo credit: Idaho Falls Zoo

The zoo is split into six different zones, housing a diverse animal family that includes African lions and penguins, Chilean flamingoes, Amur tigers, snow leopards, Bactrian camels and much more.

*Note this article only shows a small snippet of the animals in the zoo*

Asia

Red Panda native to eastern Himalayas like China, Nepal and Bhutan
Red Panda native to eastern Himalayas like China, Nepal and Bhutan Photo credit: Chester Chan

Camels native to China and Mongolia
Camels native to China and Mongolia Photo credit: Chester Chan

Children’s Zoo

Goat native to Idaho
Goat native to Idaho Photo credit: Chester Chan

Same Goat but eating
Same Goat but eating Photo credit: Chester Chan

Domestic Chicken (Potentially delicious, native in populated human habitats)
Domestic Chicken (Potentially delicious, native in populated human habitats) Photo credit: Chester Chan

Africa

Hondo the African Lion
Hondo the African Lion Photo credit: Chester Chan

African Penguin (Black-footed/Jackass penguin)
African Penguin (Black-footed/Jackass penguin) Photo credit: Chester Chan

Turkey Vulture native to Africa
Turkey Vulture native to Africa Photo credit: Chester Chan

Australia

Pademelon native to Australia
Pademelon native to Australia Photo credit: Chester Chan

Laughing Kookaburra native to Australia, Faintly resembles Guy Fieri
Laughing Kookaburra native to Australia, Faintly resembles Guy Fieri Photo credit: Chester Chan

North America

Nora the four year old female red-tail hawk
Nora the four year old female red-tail hawk Photo credit: Chester Chan

Otter native to North America
Otter native to North America Photo credit: Chester Chan


Patagonia

Flamingo Native throughout the Americas
Flamingo Native throughout the Americas Photo credit: Chester Chan

Pelican native to the Atlantic/Pacific Ocean
Pelican native to the Atlantic/Pacific Ocean Photo credit: Chester Chan

Deer native to Idaho
Deer native to Idaho Photo credit: Chester Chan

Primates

Cotton-top Tamarin native to South America
Cotton-top Tamarin native to South America Photo credit: Chester Chan

DeBrazza's Monkey native to the African Rainforest
DeBrazza's Monkey native to the African Rainforest Photo credit: Chester Chan
White-Haired Gibbon native to South-East Asia
White-Haired Gibbon native to South-East Asia Photo credit: Chester Chan

When the season changes and the tropical animals aren’t comfortable with the colder climate that Idaho has to offer, they resort back to their underground facilities with ample heating.

Indianna Manley, a sophomore majoring in biology at BYU-Idaho, works at the Idaho Falls Zoo as a guest services coordinator. She shared that Hondo the African lion, despite being from a tropical climate, loves the snow and would be found playing with it. Hondo has a very unique personality; he was raised by a dog.

“He was actually raised by a great Pyrenees named Justice. Unfortunately, she has been retired,” said Manley. “Adoption is super common in the animal kingdom, especially in zoos.”

The zoo will be closing soon due to cold weather and snow. The zoo is scheduled to close on Nov. 27, but the date is subject to change based on the weather.

For ticketing details, check the Idaho Falls Zoo website. You can also check Groupon for deals.

