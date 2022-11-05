Visit the Idaho Falls Zoo before it closes

The Idaho Falls Zoo is slated to close for winter on Nov. 27. The zoo is located at Tautphaus Park at 2940 Carnival Way in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is home to over 300 individual animals, representing 130 species from around the globe.

I took a drive down to Idaho Falls, strapped my camera on my shoulder and explored what the zoo had to offer.

The zoo is split into six different zones, housing a diverse animal family that includes African lions and penguins, Chilean flamingoes, Amur tigers, snow leopards, Bactrian camels and much more.

*Note this article only shows a small snippet of the animals in the zoo*

When the season changes and the tropical animals aren’t comfortable with the colder climate that Idaho has to offer, they resort back to their underground facilities with ample heating.

Indianna Manley, a sophomore majoring in biology at BYU-Idaho, works at the Idaho Falls Zoo as a guest services coordinator. She shared that Hondo the African lion, despite being from a tropical climate, loves the snow and would be found playing with it. Hondo has a very unique personality; he was raised by a dog.

“He was actually raised by a great Pyrenees named Justice. Unfortunately, she has been retired,” said Manley. “Adoption is super common in the animal kingdom, especially in zoos.”

The zoo will be closing soon due to cold weather and snow. The zoo is scheduled to close on Nov. 27, but the date is subject to change based on the weather.

For ticketing details, check the Idaho Falls Zoo website. You can also check Groupon for deals.