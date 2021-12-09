Visual media has own spotlight at senior showcase

Many students are preparing to put on, participate in and run the visual media senior showcase happening in December.

“We’re excited to be putting on the event … especially the sticker swap, social fun and seeing the final projects the seniors worked hard on,” said Jackson Allen, a junior, on the showcase event planning board.

On Dec. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the showcase will highlight artistic designs, paintings, videos, photography and interactive media all created completely by seniors in the Visual Media Department.

The event takes place in the cultural hall of the John Taylor Building behind the chapel. Free entry will be accompanied by hot chocolate and cookies as the projects are examined with the seniors long-awaited congratulations.

The sticker swap intermission in the event, where graphically designed, original stickers by the seniors will be traded and swapped. Everyone can participate and get their hands on original stickers for water bottles, bumpers, binders and laptops.

“I’m excited to see all the fun media projects, connect with others, and of course the cookies and hot chocolate,” said Ashne Couperus, a sophomore studying event planning and management. “I think it will be a good turn out and great time.”