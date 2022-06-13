Home Campus Visual Society contest offers prizes for good design
Visual Society contest offers prizes for good design

By Madeline Milton
Any student can submit visual design work for a chance to win. Photo credit: Savannah Bewley

Each semester, the Visual Society hosts a contest open to all BYU-Idaho students in which they can earn prizes such as iPads, Echo Dots and Adobe Cloud subscriptions.

Entries must be created during the same semester in which they are being submitted to the contest, and all participants must be current students of BYU-I.

Students can submit their work to three categories: A daily project over seven days; a personal project not prompted by work, school or another requirement; and a Create Something Awesome project. Students may also submit to more than one category.

Prizes offered are meant to help students with design and usually offer equipment to make their lives and project work easier.

Information and requirements for each category can be found here.

The group holds three meetings a semester. A fourth is held at the end of the semester where all of the visual communication emphasis students meet to share the work they have completed throughout the semester and announce the winners of the Visual Society contest.

Current Visual Society President Colby Smith has submitted several projects to the contest for the past two semesters, including a realistic watch he made for Vector Graphics and a few graphic T-shirt designs he made as a personal project.

“I have not won yet, but we’re trying again this semester,” Smith said. “I’ve got some ideas. We’ll see how it goes.”

Former President Deborah Owen won the daily project competition in fall 2021 with an 18-day greeting card project she made during her Advanced Visual Media class. She went out of her way to choose more unique holidays like Pi Day, Hedgehog Day, Chocolate Milk Day and Talk Like a Pirate Day.

“I went for obscure holidays because I thought it would be a lot more fun than having 800 Christmas cards and Mothers’ Day cards,” Owen said. “My roommate got me a calendar with every national holiday on every single day after I did that project for additional inspiration.”

All entries for the competition must be submitted by July 16th.

“The big thing is: Have a lot of fun and don’t pull back from entering, either,” Owen said about the contest. “Even if you maybe aren’t going to win, it’s still worth entering because it’s showing the professors that you’re willing to go the extra mile.”

Madeline Milton
