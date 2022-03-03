Home Campus Warm up with some gourmet mac and cheese from Cheese Louise
Warm up with some gourmet mac and cheese from Cheese Louise

By Tessa Bagley
The "Stay Cheesy" plain mac and cheese is a popular flavor.

Mac and cheese lovers rejoice: Cheese Louise, one of the eight IBC groups on campus this semester, is selling gourmet mac and cheese ranging from five to eight dollars with the option of a small or large cup.

Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building, students are sure to find something on the menu they’ll enjoy.

According to their website, the menu currently features four different types of mac and cheese, with a special added each week. Right now they offer basic mac, buffalo chicken, pulled pork and mild green chili.

This week’s special flavor is chicken bacon ranch.

Cheese Louise will update their menu throughout the semester.
Cheese Louise will update their menu throughout the semester.

“Cheese Louise is the only place on campus where you can get warm gourmet Mac and cheese at an affordable price,” said Kaleb Holmstead, member of the IBC team and junior studying business management operations.

Cheese Louise is the first IBC group since the pandemic began that has a food license. Every member of the team has an Idaho food handlers permit, giving them the opportunity to sell warm food.

Mitchell Merritt, another member of the team, feels like being a part of an IBC group has taught him important life skills.

“Everyone comes with strengths and weaknesses and yet as a team, we’re able to come together,” said Merritt. “You get to learn things about yourself, you get to learn things about others and you get to learn how to work with different people from different backgrounds.”

For more information, visit the website or their Instagram, @cheeselouiseibc.

Tessa Bagley
