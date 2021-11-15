Waypoint: Landmarks that last

As the Integrated Business Core class continues to challenge BYU-Idaho students, Waypoint, a campus-based entrepreneurship, offers a variety of hoodies that aim to connect customers to their favorite touristic locations.

“We advocate for freedom, and that’s what Waypoint means,” said Malea Medeiros, a senior studying business management.

Through an outsourced graphic design, this business offers hoodies with landmarks from the most touristic locations of the West Coast, such as the Teton Range, The Golden Gate Bridge and the Space Needle.

“You cannot find the same designs of our hoodies anywhere else,” said Sasha Kippling, a senior studying business management.

Focused on student needs, Waypoint’s goal is to provide unique products with accessible prices.

“You don’t want to have stuff from the University Store only,” said Medeiros. “You need to stand out.”

Waypoint’s hoodies are available for a set price of $29.99 per unit. The option to choose a design and any color is available. In addition, they’ve offered two giveaways and plan to continue with this. Some of the prizes already won include jazz tickets, lazy river tickets and discounts on local-based businesses.

You can find this business in the McKay Quad Amphitheater Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit its Instagram — waypoint.wear — or its website, waypointclothing.com, for further information.