Welcome to Snow Town

The week of Jan. 18-24, Driggs, Idaho held its 10th Annual Snowscapes, The Art of Sculpting Snow. This event has become a community and nationwide event. Teams of two to three come from around Idaho and the U.S. to create these sculptures strictly out of snow.

However, due to the serious increase in COVID-19 cases, multiple teams had to remove themselves from the competition. In an effort to keep community spirits up, the remaining contestants decided to band together and create one big experience for their audience.

“Imagine a town in the old west, where polar bears, penguins, walrus, seals and people live mostly peacefully together,” wrote the Downtown Driggs Association (DDA) to welcome the community. “It snows all year, so the village in called SNOW TOWN, and Polar Bears rule!”

The collaboration took over the competition, and Driggs’ 10th Annual Snowscapes became an old western town, Snow Town. The scene was complete with a stagecoach, saloon, jail and a classic western duel between “Lawbear” Sheriff Dillon and “Outlawbear” Dead Eye Dick.

Previously, this competition gave each team a massive block of snow. Contestants would craft pieces from the snow blocks on a variety of levels. Scenes ranged from the Greek legend of Medusa’s head to two dinosaurs waltzing together.

This year, these sculptures took on a life of their own. Due to the change of circumstances, a larger array of tools were allowed in the building of Snow Town. Chain saws made the job quicker and provided more time to invest in the little details.

“Approximately 3,000 visitors came to support this year,” said DDA Executive Director Allison Brush, “with 2,000 of those on Saturday alone.“

Along with the help of many volunteers, this year’s Snowscapes were unforgettable to the Driggs residents.

Jackson Hole News & Guide and Teton Valley News also followed this collaborative venture. See links above for more on Snow Town.