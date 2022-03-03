What are the tutoring centers and how can they help?

Here at BYU-Idaho there are a plethora of tutoring options available for any students who want it. And while most places charge between $20-$75 per hour, every single tutoring service at BYU-I is offered for free.

For those who believe that tutoring is only for those who are currently struggling in school, Daniel Baird, head of the math center said, “Most of the times the GPA of those who come into tutoring is higher than those who don’t. It doesn’t matter if it is a 3.8 or a 1.8. Our goal is to encourage good study habits so you can succeed on your own.”

Here are the eight tutoring centers that are available for students:

1. Tutoring Center

The Tutoring Center is the main option students will use when they need tutoring. It is the largest of the tutoring centers and is often the busiest as well.

There are two types of tutoring: There are individual 1-on-1 sessions, where tutors sit at your side and help you learn. There are also study groups. It is in the study groups that you will be with several other students who are getting assistance for the same subjects. It is with the other group members and the tutor that you can all learn the topic and continue to work together and learn future topics.

If you have scheduled an appointment, you are also able to inform the center ahead of time what course you are needing assistance with, and then the center can provide the best tutor for your needs.

For more information about the tutoring center, or to schedule an appointment, check out their website.

2. Math Study Center

The Math Study Center covers what you would expect it to. Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, the math study center offers tutoring for appointments, drop-in and online sessions. It is strongly encouraged that those who are on campus schedule appointments beforehand.

“The Math Center helps you develop habits and friendships that will help you excel in the future,” Baird said. “This is both for while you are in school and in the rest of your life.”

“That many of those who are currently acting as tutors for the math lab have gone through there and received help themselves,” Baird said. “They understand what you are going through because they have taken the same classes and been learned the proper ways to understand it and now want to help you do the same.”

For more information and to schedule an appointment, check out their website.

3. Writing Center

The writing center helps students in every single step of the writing process. The tutors in the writing center have been trained in every writing style so they can show you how to use proper rules that you may be unfamiliar with.

From brainstorming to making final edits before turning in your paper, they are there teach you how to do write at the highest level. The tutors will not just act as editors for your papers, rather they will teach you how to find your own errors so in future situations you can spot them while writing your papers.

For anyone wishing to receive help from the writing center, schedule an appointment. For more information and to schedule an appointment, check out their website.

4. Reading Center

The goal of the Reading Center is to improve students’ learning abilities. When you go to the Reading Center, you will be assigned a study buddy who will be a tutor for you for the whole semester. Every time that you go to the Reading Center you will meet with the same tutor and they are specifically chosen to best help you succeed as a student.

“We are like the Study Skills Center, but we have a buddy by your side as well,” Paulette Kirkham, acting Reading Center director, said. “Our goal is to help teach students the playbook behind the coursework, with a focus on academics.”

For more information and to schedule an appointment, check out their website.

5. Study Skills

Study Skills is a small drop-in center whose goal is to help students learn how to best complete their classes. One of the main aspects of the Study Skills Center is the six different half-credit classes they offer.

These courses teach time management, note taking, textbook studying, thinking skills, concentration and test skills. The purpose of these classes is to help students understand the learning process and provide strategies to overcome their weaknesses.

For anyone wanting help from the Study Skills Center, they are able to drop in and receive help or get any questions answered. The Study Center also offers free weekly planners and semester-long calendars to help students plan out and see when they need to work on certain assignments.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, check out their website.

6. Volunteer Connections

The Volunteer Connections Center is run entirely by volunteer tutors that help students in drop-in sessions. Throughout the week, different volunteers host tutoring sessions in different classrooms around campus where students may stop by in order to receive the help that they need in their courses.

The Volunteer Connections also has a large orientation at the beginning of each semester and at the end of each semester they host a celebration to congratulate the tutors and students for their efforts during the semester. All of the tutors here are volunteers and typically spend about two hours a week helping run different drop-in tutoring sessions.

“I have seen many of the volunteer students take the service that they have done here and place it on their resume,” Spencer Taylor, Volunteer Connections director said. “And when it comes time for them to apply to different jobs we receive many calls asking about it and it really helps students get their foot in the door for future opportunities.”

Lastly, the Volunteer Center holds English classes over Zoom for international students to learn English even if they are not enrolled on campus. To find more information and where their drop-in tutoring will be taking place, check out their website.

7. Presentation Practice Center

The Presentation Practice Center is the area where students are able to go in and get help to plan out, create and prepare presentations that you may have in any of your classes. While the presentation center does have times that you can just drop in and get help, they highly recommend you schedule an appointment beforehand so the tutors at the center can prepare and be of most help.

Whenever you have to give a presentation for any of your classes, whether it be for a formal topic or just introducing yourself, they are able to help. They will help you make your presentation run as smoothly as possible. To be most effective at helping students, they will even have students present in classrooms to get them practice with projectors as well.

“The best kept secret on campus is the Presentation Center,” Spencer Haacke, the Presentation Practice Center Director said. For more information and to schedule an appointment, check out their website.

8. English Transitional Center

The English Transitional Center was created to help foreign students to do their best during their time in college. This center is similar to the writing and reading centers with an extra focus on international students.

Within the transitional center focus is on helping teach students four main skills that they should apply during classes: speaking, writing, listening and reading. Through these main four skills they help non-native students become more successful in their classes and after college.

This center is also available to the spouses of any international students so that they too can receive help to better understand the language. The centers goal according to the English Transitional Center staff was, no matter where you are from in the world there is a way that they can help you become more successful.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, check out their website.