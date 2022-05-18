Home Campus What campus has to offer for family history work
Campus

What campus has to offer for family history work

By Colin Dupuis
Librarian Office location. Picture By Colin Dupuis

With the role family history plays in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it’s not surprising that BYU-Idaho offers its students exclusive resources to aid in their family history research work.

Regardless of where one’s ancestors originated from, the university has materials that can help learn more about them.

“Just getting started can be the hardest part of getting into family history work,” said Veronica Adair, a librarian at BYU-I. “As a family history librarian, I can help students get started with the resources we have available.”

For those seeking to increase their knowledge of family history work, there is a family history certificate that is offered through a seven-class process. These classes teach everything from the basics to complex research methodology.

“These courses can be difficult as they are focused for those wanting to make a career out of family history,” Adair said. “However, the first class can be very beneficial to anyone just starting out.”

If these classes seem a bit much, then there’s a simpler option. The Religion Department offers REL 261: Introduction to Family History, which focuses on the basics of how to find names and record family history.

Picture by Fabien Barral from Upsplash
Picture by Fabien Barral from Upsplash.

Ancestry.com is also a great resource for making ancestral connections. This site is free for members of the Church.

However, BYU-I students of different faiths can also use the site for free by using a campus computer and clicking the Ancestry.com Library Edition link.

Adair encourages anyone looking for help with their family history to make an appointment and visit her at the David O. McKay Library in 120D.

For those with Rexburg ancestors, the Special Collections Department may be of interest.

“We have items from the beginning of Spori Academy and the early years of Rexburg from 1888 and onward, so if (you) have any ancestors that attended at that time, there is a chance we have some information on them,” said Adam Luke, the curator of the Special Collections Department and university archivist.

Luke also stated that these resources are a great place for anyone doing any research papers on church or university history. He invites anyone wanting to see these or any other documents to stop by.

For more information on the Special Collections Department, visit their website.

Previous articleSpring cleaning at the University Store
Next articleColumn: How “Under the Banner of Heaven” desecrates the name of the Church
Colin Dupuis
