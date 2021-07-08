What happens behind the scenes

When people come to see shows, they see the actors on stage and their performance. However, people often don’t see everything that happens backstage.

Emily Nixon, a senior studying early childhood special education, has stage-managed and done technical work for a variety of shows, including most recently, “These Shining Lives.”

“No one has any idea about all the work that goes on unless they are in the show,” Nixon said.

When putting a show together, many different aspects go into the final performance. Behind the scenes, there are lighting crews, sound crews, costume crews, prop crews and set design crews.

“In the prop department, the prop master is in charge of all of the props, and then the prop wranglers are the ones that actually handle them during the show,” Nixon said.

Ray Versluys, the technical director for the BYU-Idaho Theatre Department, provided some insight into the process of putting together a show.

“The designers go through a process of several weeks where they go in design meetings, the director will talk about his idea for a show and then the designers will take it from there,” Versluys said.

Behind the scenes, many different crews take care of the different technical aspects. However, these crews aren’t always involved in every aspect of the theater.

At BYU-I, a lot of the pre-show technical duties fall on the technical theatre students enrolled in classes.

“We have a tech theatre class that comes in, and in lab hours, they may learn how to do lighting,” Versluys said. “Some get a chance to work backstage during the shows to do with props, running the fly system and even just run lights and soundboards. It just depends on what we need.”

Technical theatre is also called stagecraft, and it involves all the technical aspects that go into place behind the scenes of a show or production. Stagecraft has a unique history, and certain aspects can be traced back to Greek theater.

In Greek theater, they used a pulley system called “deus ex machina,” which was used to “fly” an actor into the scene. According to Literary Devices, this was used to distinguish gods and others of a higher power in production.

Although sets and costumes can be appreciated, the amount of time and effort that goes into a show behind the scenes often isn’t understood.

“What we do takes time,” Versluys said. “When we put a set together, we’ll put it together in about 4 weeks or less… there’s a lot of time that goes into it. It doesn’t just pop up, it doesn’t just occur.”