What it’s like to wear the stripes

Black pants, black shoes, a black and white striped shirt and a whistle. Who would wear these things on a basketball court? The lenses of a referee have not been ones that most people have looked through.

Some people may wonder what makes people want to put on a striped jersey and get yelled at and heckled by fans. Is it being on the court and so close to the game? Is it the love of the game? Whatever it is, there always seems to be people that are willing to do it.

One thing about officiating is that it is a lose-lose kind of job. No matter what, you are never going to make everybody happy.

“You’re public enemy number one,” said Landon Barberich, a senior studying recreation management. “Half the calls you make, you’re going to irritate someone on one side, and the other half that you make, you’re going to irritate the other side.”

There is no cure-all for this dilemma, but what helps is having confidence. Coaches, players and fans can tell when you are not confident, and they will take advantage of that.

Another aspect of officiating is dealing with coaches. Most of the time coaches just like to question your calls, but every once in a while, there are those coaches who just like to argue for argument’s sake.

This sometimes is a major downside to being a referee because it doesn’t do anything good for the game. Most of the time, officials will show the coach an open palm, almost like a stop sign, and that is supposed to signal to the coach that the official has had enough.

That brings us to one of the so-called “fun” things that officials get to do: giving out technical fouls. As an official, you never want to give out a technical foul, but you should always be ready to.

It’s never fun making the ‘t’ with your hands, but sometimes, it’s needed.

A good rule of thumb when it comes to technical fouls that is followed by many officials, also taught by District six commissioner, James Bolend, is the three P’s: personal, profane or prolonged.

Personal is anything that is said or done that has absolutely nothing to do with the game. Some examples may be a coach yelling, “you suck” or a player pushing another player.

Profane is obviously saying anything derogatory or cussing at another player or the referee.

Prolonged is when a coach or player has continuously been complaining or arguing with the officials throughout the game and has been told to stop repeatedly and won’t. This is up to each official on where they draw the line.

There are some crazy situations that officials have to deal with. Thankfully, not every game warrants a technical foul.

One thing that people seem to forget is that officials aren’t perfect. Officials are human just like everybody else and may, at times, make the wrong call or not call something probably should have been, but that is where situational learning comes into play.

Officiating is a hard profession. Not only do you have to be knowledgeable in the sport, but you also have to have thick skin.

There are good games and then there are bad games. But then again, that comes with every job.

“I enjoy officiating because it keeps me around the sports that I love and creates meaningful relationships for me,” said Jeff Riggins, a senior studying exercise physiology. “It also greatly improves my communication and conflict management skills.”

To get involved, a basketball referee class is offered on campus. A description of the class is available here.