What you need to know for Get Connected Spring 2022

By Abby Jorgensen
The Spring 2022 session will be different than Winter 2022.

BYU-Idaho welcomes incoming freshmen by hosting “Get Connected,” a two-day orientation to help students get to know the campus and meet other new students.

It begins on Friday, Apr. 13 at 8 a.m. with registration and move-in day. Registration is located in the Spencer W. Kimball Administrative Building and the Hyrum Manwaring Center until 5 p.m.

Students can meet their orientation group, or “I-Team,” at 2 p.m. Location details vary from group to group. The I-Team has two student mentors that help guide the freshmen for the weekend. Throughout the semester, the mentors will text and check in with the new students for support and help.

Students get in groups for Get Connected.
At 3 p.m., students can attend “Secrets for Student Success,” a seminar that will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center. This seminar gives students ideas on how to make their first semester successful with tips and tricks.

Parents are invited to a reception and information fair from 3:45-5 p.m at the I-Center courts.

From 4-5 p.m., students can go visit the buildings where their majors are and learn more about the programs offered. Details of which buildings and room numbers to meet are available on the BYU-I website.

After a break, the students can volunteer at a service project from 8-8:45 p.m. Everyone will meet for the project at the BYU-Idaho Center courts.

The first night ends with a talent show in the John W. Hart Auditorium from 9-10:30 p.m. Students can audition earlier in the day in the Manwaring Center Little Theater from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“This was my favorite part of Get Connected,” said Ashlynn McClure, a freshman studying early childhood special education. “We had glow sticks and everyone is super hyped. I love seeing everyone’s hidden talents and loved jumping up and down and having fun.”

Day two begins with I-Strive, a seminar helping students find success in the upcoming semester and their college careers.

The new student mentors then show their I-Team around campus so they can feel confident in finding their classes starting that Monday. They are also given maps just in case. There are many buildings on campus, so the mentors help them become familiar.

After the tour, students meet at the Hart Auditorium for the “Spirit of BYU-I Showcase.”

“They show all the different activities and clubs on campus,” said Joshua Kraus, a junior studying biomedical science. He volunteered as a student mentor last semester. “It has everything the campus has to offer in one sitting. There is such a strong spirit here.”

The I-Belong Involvement Fair begins at 2 p.m and is a way for new students to see all of the different organizations on campus. Each organization has a booth set up and representatives who can help the students see if the program is a good fit for them. It will be located in the I-Center courts.

I-Night will be held from 7-11 p.m. The events are scattered across campus at the Manwaring Center, Hart Gym, the John Taylor Building and the I-Center courts.

“I-Night is a ton of fun,” Kraus said. “It helps people feel like they belong, and it allows you to stretch your comfort zone and meet new people.”

Get Connected is not mandatory to attend but it is very encouraged. More information and schedules can be found on the BYU-I Get Connected web page.

Abby Jorgensen
