Campus

What’s next for BYU-I’s graduating seniors?

By Ben Sedgwick
Graduates mingle with friends and family. Photo courtesy of unsplash. Photo credit: Charles DeLoye via Unsplash

There are currently 1,969 seniors expected to graduate at the end of this Fall Semester 2021.

It’s no question that every senior’s time at BYU-Idaho has been a journey. From mechanical engineering and art history majors to students studying communication and library sciences, each student has the future to think about.

“Once I graduate, I am going to eventually get my master’s in education,” said Megan VanVleet, a graduating senior studying biology. “The ultimate goal would be to become a professor of anatomy and physiology.”

Some of this semester’s seniors reflected on what they’ve learned throughout their time here.

“I think the most important thing I’ve learned is just how to grow,” said Caley Frerichs, a graduating senior majoring in marriage and family studies. “I’ve learned so much about myself while in school, and what I want, and what I need, and that I don’t have to be afraid to live up to my potential.”

Caley Frerichs smiles for a photo.
Caley Frerichs smiles for a photo. Photo credit: Caley Frerichs

The legacy that these graduates continue to leave at BYU-I is nothing short of remarkable, but what they will do after they leave is even more important.

“This is a prophecy that I am prepared to make and make solemnly — those graduates of BYU-Idaho will become legendary for their capacity to build the people around them and to add value wherever they serve,” said President Henry B. Eyring to the BYU-I campus in September 2001.

According to the BYU-I website, the University’s mission is to build testimonies, provide high-quality education, serve its students and provide an affordable education.

“Its mission is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church, and their communities,” according to the website.

For many, BYU-I has been their home for the last several years, and it can be hard to move on.

“I will miss the culture and atmosphere of BYU-I,” said Savannah Smith, a graduating senior studying communication. “I’ve loved being around people who have my same standards who uplift and inspire me every day.”

The vision of Jacob Spori that the seeds planted here at BYU-I will become mighty oaks continues to be fulfilled.

Ben Sedgwick
