Why are Rexburg’s sidewalks always cracked?

Rexburg is home to people from all over the world. According to CollegeFactual.com, BYU-Idaho hosts students from 41 countries and every inhabited continent.

Many students experience snow for the first time when they come to Rexburg, which can be dangerous. It is easy to slip, fall and get hurt — especially if you’ve never walked on snow-covered ice before.

Similarly, driving in the snow is a new experience for many BYU-I students. Turning and stopping can be a nightmare for those who never learned how to drive in the snow.

Rexburg prevents accidents by heavily salting the roads and sidewalks. While it’s greatly appreciated by drivers and pedestrians, it does have long-term effects on the asphalt and concrete, as well as cars and crops.

According to CP Road Map, an organization that researches and develops concrete pavement science, heavy salting eventually causes concrete to crack.

“Salts in solution will penetrate the porous microstructure of concrete,” says a study done by the organization. “Subsequent evaporation may result in salt crystal growth within the concrete, which can result in expansive forces.”

In a recent Rexburg City Council meeting, the council discussed the need for new roads and sidewalks around the city. The city estimates that pavement replacement costs about $500,000 per block, and that 18 miles of Rexburg roads need to be replaced.

BYU-I recently re-built the stairs outside of the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center due to excessive cracking. There are many more locations around campus that will need the pavement to be re-done soon.

The new stairs outside the Manwaring Center Photo credit: Brogan HoustonConnor Thompson, a junior studying wildlife management, is grateful for Rexburg’s road-salting process.

“It is very bad for car paint [and] shoes,” Thompson said. “But as a driver, I like being safe.”

There may be a way to protect drivers and pedestrians during the winter while maintaining the pavement as much as possible. According to NextCity.org, the city of Helena, Montana, uses a mixture of sand, chip seal and a very small amount of salt.

In the spring, street sweepers come through and pick up the sand mixture for the city to reuse the next winter. This helps the city economically, as they don’t need to constantly buy road salt.

Sand, however, has its disadvantages. It doesn’t melt ice or snow — it simply provides extra traction on roads and walkways. Additionally, it can make the city look unappealing for the few weeks between the final snowfall of the year and the beginning of spring when the street sweepers pick it up. But it’s better than having to replace the pavement frequently.

There are more cost-effective ways to keep residents safe during the winter, as shown by Helena and other cities that use similar systems. It would save the pavement, the cars and the taxpayers.