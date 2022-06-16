Home Features Why I and other BYU-I students spend our summers training to be...
FeaturesOpinion

Why I and other BYU-I students spend our summers training to be Marine Corps officers

By Isaac Hayes
0
78
David Ericson explains what we need to know to be successful at Officer Candidate School. Photo credit: Isaac Hayes

For most of my childhood, I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with my dad. He would tell me stories about my grandpa, who served in the Navy during World War II. My dad also showed me the old movies he grew up with, many of which were war movies, and instilled in me from an early age to love this country and the principles it was built on.

I was taught to be good and kind to the people around me and to always look for opportunities to serve.

Because of the lessons I learned as a child, I knew that I wanted to go into a profession where I could wake up in the morning and know that I was going to make a positive difference in someone else’s life.

After returning home from my mission and after contemplating what I wanted to do after college, I decided I wanted to go into the military. After coming to BYU-Idaho, I learned that the Marine Corps has a program for college students, the PLC (Platoon Leadership Class) program.

PLC college students focus on their studies during the school year and can go to Quantico, Virginia, during the summer to receive training to become Marine Corps officers. Training for freshmen and sophomores is six weeks for two summers, while training for juniors and seniors is 10 weeks for one summer.

I had the opportunity to meet David Ericson, a junior studying history, who is also taking part in the PLC program.

Ready for PT
David Ericson gears up for Physical Training at the track. Photo credit: Isaac Hayes

“The purpose of PLC is to develop leadership skills,” said Ericson. “Eventually, you will learn how to be a leader of Marines. That is the end goal.”

The PLC program also has great financial benefits for students as well.

“You have no obligation to the Marine Corps during the time school is in session,” Ericson said. “You get paid to train, and at the end of your training, you don’t even have to sign a contract with the Marines.”

While the benefits are great, I asked Ericson why he chose to do the PLC program, and his response was similar to how I felt.

“I have to prove to myself and everyone else that I can be a leader,” Ericson said.” I know I have the ability, and God gave me that gift, and I’ve got to exercise that gift. It’s not fair to anyone else if I don’t do that.”

There are three of us on campus that meet twice a week to prepare for summer PLC and do physical training. Anyone that has the desire to improve their leadership skills and to see if the Marine Corps can give them the training they need is welcome to get involved in this fun and challenging program.

OORAH!

For more information on the PLC program, visit this website.

Previous articleCome see “The Sandlot” at the Romance Theater
Isaac Hayes
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Freedom from school to celebrate freedom from slavery

Braden Price - 0
Though it is a nationally celebrated holiday, many cannot answer the question, "What is Juneteenth?"
Read more
Features

Revive & Thrive Clothing focuses on sustainability and style

Kyley Reams - 0
Revive & Thrive Clothing is now open to shop thrifted goods in person.
Read more
Campus

Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

Isabelle Justice - 0
Communication seniors at BYU-Idaho shared their experiences to help students decipher their career paths.
Read more

Most Popular

Why I and other BYU-I students spend our summers training to be Marine Corps officers

Features Isaac Hayes - 0
God has given me the ability to lead.
Read more

Come see “The Sandlot” at the Romance Theater

News Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater kicks off summer with an Extended Play Cinema event.
Read more

Freedom from school to celebrate freedom from slavery

News Braden Price - 0
Though it is a nationally celebrated holiday, many cannot answer the question, "What is Juneteenth?"
Read more

BYU-I football: Spartans edge Wildcats; Hawks shutout Wolverines

Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
The Spartans won a close one against the Wildcats while the Hawks rolled over the Wolverines.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Why I and other BYU-I students spend our summers training to be Marine Corps officers

    Features Isaac Hayes - 0
    God has given me the ability to lead.
    Read more

    Come see “The Sandlot” at the Romance Theater

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Romance Theater kicks off summer with an Extended Play Cinema event.
    Read more

    Freedom from school to celebrate freedom from slavery

    News Braden Price - 0
    Though it is a nationally celebrated holiday, many cannot answer the question, "What is Juneteenth?"
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Why I and other BYU-I students spend our summers training to be Marine Corps officers

    Features Isaac Hayes - 0
    God has given me the ability to lead.
    Read more

    Come see “The Sandlot” at the Romance Theater

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Romance Theater kicks off summer with an Extended Play Cinema event.
    Read more

    Freedom from school to celebrate freedom from slavery

    News Braden Price - 0
    Though it is a nationally celebrated holiday, many cannot answer the question, "What is Juneteenth?"
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv