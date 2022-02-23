Winter sports: A way to embrace the Rexburg cold

Rexburg is “well-known” for a few things. Obviously, there is BYU-Idaho, which makes up a majority of the population. Rexburg has one of the highest percentages of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a U.S. town. Also, very significantly, Rexburg is known for having brutally long, cold and snowy winters.

With winter lasting at least six months of the year, many locals and students have to find fun outdoor activities to occupy their time. The snow and cold aren’t only good for icy roads and frozen fingers — they also make great terrain for winter sports. Some BYU-I students have embraced the cold and their experiences show us how it is possible to enjoy Rexburg’s cold.

Skiing and snowboarding

Rexburg is close to two ski resorts. Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is about 40 minutes south of Rexburg. There are over 50 runs open every winter, with skill levels ranging from easy to difficult. During the winter they are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Every night there are options for night skiing. Kelly Canyon is the cheaper of the two resorts, but if students want to spend a bit more money and drive a little further, there are more options.

Grand Targhee Resort is a little over an hour east of Rexburg, just over the Wyoming border in the Teton Mountains. Targhee consists of a few mountains with dozens of runs, with skill levels ranging from easy to “most difficult.”

Kemron Searle, a junior studying marketing, is from Colorado. He grew up skiing with his family. Every Saturday from the time he was six years old, his family found themselves up at the resorts. As Searle got older, he decided to take his skiing career to the next level by joining a ski team.

“I saved up a bunch of money,” Searle said. “I mowed lawns, babysat and cleaned houses so I could save up money to pay for my ski team. And that was awesome. It was like an all-terrain program. It was a lot about technicality and difficult terrain and tricks and things like that.”

Searle participated in this program for three years and then broke his ankle longboarding, which put him out of the skiing game for the year leading up to his mission.

Now that he is at BYU-I, he skis at Targhee. His commitment level to skiing is greater than many others.

“I’ve been planning for a year so that I could have my schedule right,” Searle explained. “I don’t have classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so, ideally, I would ski Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.”

Because Searle grew up in Colorado, he had the opportunity to ski at a lot of different resorts. Targhee is a bit smaller than he’s used to, but he still enjoys his time. Good snow makes the experience a good one for him.

His ankle break definitely put a pause in how much he pushed himself; he wanted to be safer and more cautious. However, last season he went skiing with a couple of his snowboarder friends who told him about a jump they did backflips off of.

“I just finally did it again and I belly-flopped, but it was okay because the snow was soft. It gave me my confidence back, and then I started doing stuff again just because I kind of got my feet back under me, theoretically and literally,” Searle said.

Searle expressed that skiing is something he has always loved, but it really clicked for him as a deep passion when he was 8 or 9 years old. He picked up on the sport very quickly, and people noticed. He realized that it was a skill he had that gave him the drive to get better and better.

“I’m not like a super athletic person,” Searle said. “I’m not very good at basketball, I’m not good at football, things like that, but skiing is just one thing that I don’t really have to think about when I do it. It’s just a very freeing feeling.”

For Searle, Targhee is new. For locals, Targhee and Kelly Canyon are what they know. Dallin Wagner, a sophomore studying biomedical science, is from Rexburg.

Some of his early childhood memories are of his dad getting him and his siblings ready to go to Targhee and ski for the day.

Skiing wasn’t a passion Wagner realized he had right away. Throughout high school, he was a bit more timid in his skiing abilities, and it wasn’t until after his mission that he really got into the sport.

“I’m at the point where I can do more,“ Wagner explained. “I started doing blacks, and my mentality was, ‘If I crash, it’s fine — I won’t get hurt too bad.'”

Skiing is organized into different levels depending on skill. Green is the easiest, and double black is the hardest. Wagner said he is still working on tackling the double black runs but enjoys the trial-and-error process skiing is.

“Skiing is the only sport that I do where I feel confident going 70 mph down a slope and trying to gain more speed,” Wagner said. “If I did that with longboarding or skateboarding or even just in a motor vehicle (like) a dirt bike or something, those speeds scare the living daylights out of me. But with skiing, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, this is fine.’ I can just go flying down a hill for no reason.”

Wagner primarily goes skiing up at Targhee, but he does enjoy the night skiing option Kelly Canyon offers. Because the best snow for skiing is in the morning, night skiing is purely for the purpose of skiing in the dark.

He explained that growing up he would crash or have times when he would challenge his own skill and the skill of his family members. This just pushed him to work on improving and being able to do those runs that led to crashes.

Ice skating

For students who still enjoy the cold but are looking for a less time-consuming winter activity than the day-long commitment of skiing, there are other winter sports.

Jacob Sorenson, a junior studying psychology, grew up ice skating with his family. His mom is from Canada and played hockey while she was growing up. Sorenson wasn’t quite as into the sport as his mom was, but some of his fond childhood memories came from his time with ice skating.

He lived in Indiana growing up and had a pond in his backyard that he and his family would skate on. Indiana winters are similar to Rexburg winters in {{the fact }}that they last for much of the year.

In addition to ice skating, he and his family enjoyed other activities on the ice. One of these included something they coined as “penguin-sliding contests.”

“You just start at one end of the ice,” Sorenson explained. “Then there’s a way that you have to start sliding out, and you just get as much speed as possible and go. That’s probably my favorite thing to do. (It’s) the funniest thing to do, anyway.”

Despite getting older, he and his family still go skating a couple of times every winter.

In Rexburg, there is an outdoor rink near Rexburg’s City Hall. It is open Monday through Saturday, from noon until 10 p.m.

ORC winter sports

The opportunities for BYU-I students are endless when it comes to winter sports. Sara Fawson is a senior studying communication. She works at the Outdoor Resource Center and has found a love for winter sports through that job. She grew up in Kansas, which didn’t give many opportunities for snow sports. But BYU-I and Rexburg winters changed her winter mindset{{ a bit}}.

“A year, maybe two years ago, I decided that I really needed to embrace the Rexburg winter. Otherwise, I was just going to be miserable inside watching TV,” Fawson said. “I decided that I wasn’t going to do that, and so far almost every weekend I’ve planned a different type of adventure.”

These adventures include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, winter camping and more. Fawson’s favorite experience thus far has been a snowshoeing trip she took.

Behind Kelly Canyon, people can rent a hut to snowshoe and camp around. She and her friends decided to do this and go on a hike around the area with snowshoes.

Another thing Fawson has loved doing is cross-country skiing. The golf course in Rexburg allows people to cross-country ski for free. This has slowly become her favorite winter sport to participate in.

“I used to be a runner and cross-country skiing is similar to running and you can just put in your headphones and just go,” Fawson said. “You build up heat, so it’s not as cold, and snowshoeing is a lot like hiking but it’s a little slower paced, so you just don’t build up like the amount of heat that you can (while) cross-country skiing.”

Fawson graduates this semester and really hopes to take her newly found love of cross-country skiing with her when she graduates.

“It is just so important to get outside,” Fawson said. “Even though it’s winter and even though it’s cold and even though it’s the worst, you just feel so much better when you’re moving your body and when you’re outside having fun.”

Winter doesn’t have to be a cold, miserable time for the BYU-I experience. Diving into winter sports and having fun are great ways to embrace the unique winters Rexburg has in store for students.