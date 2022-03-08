Women around the world remember their worth

On March 8, International Women’s Day will be celebrated by millions of women around the world.

International Women’s Day began in 1911 when Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland all celebrated. This celebration drew attention to women’s rights and focused on how far women have come around the world.

According to the International Women’s Day website, “International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.”

All around the world, International Women’s Day is celebrated differently. In China, employed women are granted half a day off of work and are showered with gifts. In Saudi Arabia, a three-day conference is held where regular citizens and royalty come together to talk about women’s rights. In Italy, International Women’s Day is celebrated by giving and receiving mimosa flowers. And in other countries, International Women’s Day is combined with Mother’s Day.

The 2022 International Women’s Day theme is “Break the Bias,” and individuals will pose with their arms in an “x” shape to show solidarity with women around the world.

Jade Gunça, a junior majoring in professional studies, recognizes the importance of women’s role and the progress that women have made.

“Sometimes the world undermines a woman’s role,” Gunça said. “We are all a part of God’s family, and He wants us to become as He is.”

In his talk, “A Plea to My Sisters,” Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught the women of the Church about their divine role in God’s eternal plan.

“We need your strength, your conversion, your conviction, your ability to lead, your wisdom and your voices,” President Nelson said.

International Women’s Day helps women understand the roles and potential they can have in this life.

Dinah Hintze, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies, understands the power that women have in this life.

“It is a blessing that women can vote and have a say in how the government is run and the freedoms that we enjoy,” Hintze said. “The world doesn’t understand the divine sanctity of being a woman. We are the influencers of the next generation. If people want a strong future, we need strong women.”

Click here for more information on planning an International Women’s Day activity.