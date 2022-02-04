Women gain awareness through R.A.D. self-defense training

Every semester, BYU-Idaho provides a six-week Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) training for women around campus. The R.A.D. self-defense program happens every Thursday from 7-9 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center Special Events Room.

Within this six-week course, women learn about risk awareness, risk reduction, risk recognition and risk avoidance.

According to Arthur Cohen, author and self-defense expert, rape is “One of the most rapidly growing crimes in American society … FBI projections suggest that one out of three women can expect to be sexually assaulted in their lifetime.”

With multiple certified instructors and public safety officers teaching this class, this course is accompanied by real-life stories and experiences that help individuals become aware of dangerous situations.

In the participant manual, Susan B. Anthony, an American women’s rights activist, stated, “Women must not depend on the protection of man but must be taught to defend herself.”

R.A.D. is teaching individuals to stand up for themselves when they are in a dangerous situation. It teaches confidence and resilience to all participating individuals. R.A.D. is not only a program for women but also for children, men and the elderly.

“This is a life lesson, and this is a life skill,” stated Doug Barker, the head R.A.D instructor and former police officer. “You’re finding tools, and you are learning how to use these tools that may protect or prevent you from being in a dangerous situation.”

According to Lawrence N. Nadeau, founder and executive director, the Rape Aggression Defense program’s objective is “To develop and enhance the options of self-defense, so they may become viable considerations to the woman who is attacked.”

Janet Shippen, a certified R.A.D instructor, once experienced a traumatic event, and she was out looking for a way to protect herself.

“I was looking for a way I could possibly defend myself,” Shippen said. “I was speaking to a Relief Society group about my experience, and at the time, Doug Barker was there representing the program. I thought ‘Wow that is something I need to do. I need to take that class to be better prepared for what might happen.’”

Barker offered to put Shippen through the instructor course, and now she is a certified R.A.D. instructor who is helping other individuals gain knowledge and awareness.

“I’ve seen survivors come through who have told us they are survivors, and will say ‘Bring it on’ because they don’t want it to happen to anyone else. They want to be an advocate,” Barker said.

Through her own experience as a R.A.D instructor, Shippen has witnessed individuals become confident in themselves.

“From the first day to the last, it is incredible to see the girls become empowered,” Shippen said. “You always think it is not going to happen to you and that it is just something you read or hear about, but you never know. No one is safe from it. If I could just help one person avoid what I went through, it would be worth it.”

Click here for more information about this event.