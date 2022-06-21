Women in Business Society empowers students by bringing solutions

“Anyone can find a problem — bring solutions,” said Paulette Kirkham, an academic success and tutoring professor at BYU-Idaho.

On Wednesday evenings, the Women in Business Society covers a variety of topics that are meant to motivate women at BYU-I throughout their academic careers. These meetings are filled with life skills, career tips and service projects. On June 9, Paulette Kirkham visited to share coping skills for mental health.

Robin Dunlop, a BYU-I financial accounting professor, runs the society alongside Alexandra Perkins, a junior studying business management.

“It’s called ‘Women in Business Society’ because it is run by the business department,” Dunlop said. “We just want to empower our young ladies on campus to be able to become better women, employees, better disciples of Christ.”

Dunlop encourages the student body to learn how to handle their challenges with grace so that they may be an inspiration for others and themselves.

“For us here, that is helping (students) become a disciple of Christ so that when they leave here, their light can empower other people around them,” Dunlop said.

Click here to view the Women in Business Society’s Instagram page.