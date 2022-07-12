Yellowstone tourists attacked by bison

Over the last month, three people have been attacked by bison in Yellowstone National Park. In light of these recent attacks, the National Park Service is encouraging tourists to learn the safety precautions they should take while visiting the park.

In all three attacks, the tourists got much too close to the bison, making the bison perceive them as a threat and leading them to charge. The park advises that all visitors should give wildlife space by staying at least 25 yards from them.

Most recently, a 71-year-old woman was gored while walking back to her car with her daughter. The woman was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to an article by ABC news.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

According to a National Park Service news release, “Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.”

In the event of a bison attack, the National Park Service advises people to not stand their ground. Immediately run or walk away and if the animal continues to follow, spray bear spray while continuing to move away from the animal.

According to another National Park Service news release, “Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.”

Tourists are urged to follow these four safety precautions: Never approach or feed the wildlife, stay on boardwalks and trails and never park on the road or block traffic.

“I have been to Yellowstone a few times and it is always such a good time,” said Kaylie Roenfeldt, a junior studying child development. “I respect the wildlife and keep my distance, and I have never had a problem.”

Following these precautions will help ensure that tourists have safe visits at Yellowstone National Park.