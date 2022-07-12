Home News Yellowstone tourists attacked by bison
News

Yellowstone tourists attacked by bison

By Olivia Weaver
0
179
Bison grazing. Image credit: Keith Ewing from Flickr

Over the last month, three people have been attacked by bison in Yellowstone National Park. In light of these recent attacks, the National Park Service is encouraging tourists to learn the safety precautions they should take while visiting the park.

In all three attacks, the tourists got much too close to the bison, making the bison perceive them as a threat and leading them to charge. The park advises that all visitors should give wildlife space by staying at least 25 yards from them.

Most recently, a 71-year-old woman was gored while walking back to her car with her daughter. The woman was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to an article by ABC news.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

According to a National Park Service news release, “Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.”

In the event of a bison attack, the National Park Service advises people to not stand their ground. Immediately run or walk away and if the animal continues to follow, spray bear spray while continuing to move away from the animal.

According to another National Park Service news release, “Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.”

Tourists are urged to follow these four safety precautions: Never approach or feed the wildlife, stay on boardwalks and trails and never park on the road or block traffic.

“I have been to Yellowstone a few times and it is always such a good time,” said Kaylie Roenfeldt, a junior studying child development. “I respect the wildlife and keep my distance, and I have never had a problem.”

Following these precautions will help ensure that tourists have safe visits at Yellowstone National Park.

Previous articleStudent Representative Council: Big changes coming in Fall 2022
Next articleDevotional preview: Heather Hall
Olivia Weaver
RELATED ARTICLES
News

BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

Grace Angus - 0
The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
Read more
News

Rexburg Temple officially reopens

Braden Price - 0
After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
Read more
News

Kayathlon: A race to the bend

Julia Ritchie - 0
Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
Read more

Most Popular

Crush: Rexburg’s artisanal drink shop

Features Kyley Reams - 0
Rexburg's newest artisanal drink shop offers a variety of drinks.
Read more

Devotional preview: Heather Hall

Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
Heather Hall prepares to address students at devotional.
Read more

Yellowstone tourists attacked by bison

News Olivia Weaver - 0
Some tips for a safe Yellowstone visit.
Read more

Student Representative Council: Big changes coming in Fall 2022

Campus Lupei Huang - 0
The Student Representative Council strives to make sure students' voices are heard.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Crush: Rexburg’s artisanal drink shop

    Features Kyley Reams - 0
    Rexburg's newest artisanal drink shop offers a variety of drinks.
    Read more

    Devotional preview: Heather Hall

    Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
    Heather Hall prepares to address students at devotional.
    Read more

    Yellowstone tourists attacked by bison

    News Olivia Weaver - 0
    Some tips for a safe Yellowstone visit.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Crush: Rexburg’s artisanal drink shop

    Features Kyley Reams - 0
    Rexburg's newest artisanal drink shop offers a variety of drinks.
    Read more

    Devotional preview: Heather Hall

    Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
    Heather Hall prepares to address students at devotional.
    Read more

    Yellowstone tourists attacked by bison

    News Olivia Weaver - 0
    Some tips for a safe Yellowstone visit.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv