Yoeli Childs: Living the basketball dream

“Yoeli!” echoed throughout the Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena, as Yoeli Childs, player for the Salt Lake City Stars G-league basketball team, scored basket after basket against the Iowa Wolves in a recent game.

Childs has played for the Stars for two months. He played basketball for BYU where he had quite an impressive career. He has noticed quite a difference in playing professionally from his time at BYU.

“Every time you go up a level it’s better athletes, better players all around,” Childs said. “Everybody’s very competitive. Everybody’s a very good player. So, you have to step your game up and be ready.”

He explained that during college you might play two games a week and as a professional ballplayer you travel five days out of the week and play games four of those days. It is more important to manage time and prevent injuries.

“You just have to take that little extra effort to take care of your body and be mentally locked in,” Childs explained.

During last week’s game Childs scored more in comparison to other players than in previous games. He credits this to his teammates finding him on the court and the guards guarding him as he played.

1 of 3

Childs has always been passionate about basketball with dreams of playing in the NBA

“My whole life that was always kind of my dream,” Childs said. “By the time I was like six or seven years old, I told my mom ‘I’m going to play in the NBA.’ So, that’s been my dream since I was a little kid and it’s still my dream now and it’s fun to have something that you can work towards every single day.”

His passion for basketball is one of his deepest passions, but not as deep as his love for his family.

A few months ago, his daughter joined him and his wife’s family. This has changed the game for Childs. He hopes to play professional basketball for the next 10 years or so, but he doesn’t want to drag his daughter around to games when she is a teenager and in high school.

His family has made basketball an even better experience for Childs. They act as a motivator for him, especially during the rough games.

“It’s really easy after a loss or a rough game to be in your head and frustrated and overthink things,” Childs said. “But especially having my wife and my daughter, it’s really easy now for me to flip that switch and realize, no matter what happens at my job, I have to go home and flip that switch and be a good husband and a good father.”

Childs’ wife and daughter come to his games to support him; he thinks she is even going to grow up to play basketball.

“I think she’s going to play basketball,” Childs exclaimed. “She’s very, very attentive. She’s like two months old, but she’ll sit there and with little headphones on and watch the whole game. It’s the best thing ever.”

He has always been a Utah boy. He grew up in Logan and Salt Lake and then played basketball at Bingham High School in South Jordan, then BYU and now the Stars. Childs has played for a few other G-League teams. Before coming back to Utah, he played with the Washington Wizards last year.

Since he has only been with the Stars for a few months, there are definitely some things he has had to adapt to. But for the most part, his integration has been easy with how welcoming the coaching staff and team are.

“It’s been pretty easy for me in this situation,” he said. “Obviously, they have great guys but the coaches have done a good job of giving me confidence and letting me know they believe in my game and really just coached me up on the things they want to see from me. So, the whole organization has embraced me and it’s made the transition pretty smooth.”

Nathan Peavy, the head coach for the Stars, has really enjoyed coaching Childs. He praises his toughness and his wide skill set in regards to the game of basketball. He has noticed his rapid improvement in defense. Peavy really appreciates his positivity and the addition he has made to the team.

“He’s just an excellent teammate, an excellent person,” Peavy said. “He is really a positive force for our team.”

Peavy coins him as the ultimate team player. Peavy gets new players frequently and he has enjoyed coaching Childs.

“He’s very coachable,” Peavy said. “I can coach him and anybody can coach him. That’s the greatest thing about Yoeli Childs is that you can coach him hard, and he’ll listen and he’ll try to do it the next time. That’s a big, big attribute for him.”

All in all, Childs is extremely grateful for the life he has. He expressed to Scroll how much positivity and gratitude he thinks people should have.

“I have this theory that all of us are living someone else’s dream,” Childs said. “We have these dreams and these aspirations, we want to be where other people are, but if we sit back and think, there’s so many people that if they were in my position right now, it would be the best day ever. The worst day of my life is the best day of somebody else’s life.”

Childs thinks that this theory is what helps bring positive energy into the beautiful life he lives.