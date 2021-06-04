Home Campus You donut want to miss National Donut Day
Campus

You donut want to miss National Donut Day

By John Villarreal
0
169
Photo by Najla Cam on Unsplash

It’s finally Friday, but there is another reason to celebrate. Today is National Donut Day.

During this day many donut shops give away free donuts, but National Donut Day has an interesting history.

According to National Today, “The origins of National Donut Day are traced to The Salvation Army’s involvement in World War I.”

During World War I a group of volunteers was given the task of providing comforting meals for the troops. Given the dire cooking conditions, they realized donuts were an effective way of providing meals. The brave volunteers were known as “donut lassies”.

According to National Today, “In 1938 “Donut Day” was established as a way to honor the members of the Salvation Army that came to the aid of soldiers during World War I.”

Now many people enjoy National Donut Day for the free donuts.

“I love donuts,” said Roman Giraud-Carrier, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering.

Donuts come in a variety of flavors from chocolate to blueberry and everything in between

“I prefer the good old classic glazed donuts,” said Parker Drowns, a freshman studying construction management.

Whatever your favorite flavor is, take a cheat day and enjoy a donut on this historic day.

Previous articleRexburg Blood Drive
Next articleBYU-I quartet wins competition
John Villarreal
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

BYU-I quartet wins competition

Faith Zielinski - 0
BYU-I's Jupiter Quartet wins the 16th Annual Boise Chamber Music Society Competition.
Read more
Campus

Rexburg Blood Drive

Hailey Buis - 0
Are you interested in donating blood for those in need?
Read more
Campus

Getting the vaccine at BYU-I

Spencer Callister - 0
Students have access to COVID-19 vaccines through the school and a variety of other locations.
Read more

Most Popular

BYU-Idaho to fully open Fall Semester

News Scot Oppenlander - 0
An official notice released today gives a look into what Fall 2021 will look like at BYU-Idaho.
Read more

BYU-I quartet wins competition

Campus Faith Zielinski - 0
BYU-I's Jupiter Quartet wins the 16th Annual Boise Chamber Music Society Competition.
Read more

You donut want to miss National Donut Day

Campus John Villarreal - 0
Let's take a look at the interesting history behind National Donut Day.
Read more

Rexburg Blood Drive

Campus Hailey Buis - 0
Are you interested in donating blood for those in need?
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BYU-Idaho to fully open Fall Semester

    News Scot Oppenlander - 0
    An official notice released today gives a look into what Fall 2021 will look like at BYU-Idaho.
    Read more

    BYU-I quartet wins competition

    Campus Faith Zielinski - 0
    BYU-I's Jupiter Quartet wins the 16th Annual Boise Chamber Music Society Competition.
    Read more

    You donut want to miss National Donut Day

    Campus John Villarreal - 0
    Let's take a look at the interesting history behind National Donut Day.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BYU-Idaho to fully open Fall Semester

    News Scot Oppenlander - 0
    An official notice released today gives a look into what Fall 2021 will look like at BYU-Idaho.
    Read more

    BYU-I quartet wins competition

    Campus Faith Zielinski - 0
    BYU-I's Jupiter Quartet wins the 16th Annual Boise Chamber Music Society Competition.
    Read more

    You donut want to miss National Donut Day

    Campus John Villarreal - 0
    Let's take a look at the interesting history behind National Donut Day.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv