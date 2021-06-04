You donut want to miss National Donut Day

It’s finally Friday, but there is another reason to celebrate. Today is National Donut Day.

During this day many donut shops give away free donuts, but National Donut Day has an interesting history.

According to National Today, “The origins of National Donut Day are traced to The Salvation Army’s involvement in World War I.”

During World War I a group of volunteers was given the task of providing comforting meals for the troops. Given the dire cooking conditions, they realized donuts were an effective way of providing meals. The brave volunteers were known as “donut lassies”.

According to National Today, “In 1938 “Donut Day” was established as a way to honor the members of the Salvation Army that came to the aid of soldiers during World War I.”

Now many people enjoy National Donut Day for the free donuts.

“I love donuts,” said Roman Giraud-Carrier, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering.

Donuts come in a variety of flavors from chocolate to blueberry and everything in between

“I prefer the good old classic glazed donuts,” said Parker Drowns, a freshman studying construction management.

Whatever your favorite flavor is, take a cheat day and enjoy a donut on this historic day.